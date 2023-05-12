Bird Construction Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2023 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

The results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour% Votes Withheld% J. Richard Bird 98.5 1.5 Karyn A. Brooks 99.8 0.2 Bonnie DuPont 84.8 15.3 Steven L. Edwards 99.7 0.3 J. Kim Fennell 96.1 3.9 Jennifer F. Koury 96.2 3.8 Terrance L. McKibbon 99.4 0.6 Gary Merasty 99.1 0.9 Luc J. Messier 99.1 0.9 Paul R. Raboud 98.7 1.3 Arni C. Thorsteinson 89.9 10.2

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

About Bird Construction Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

