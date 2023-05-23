Bird Awarded BC Ferries' Maintenance Facility Redevelopment

MISSISSAUGA, ON , May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract for the Fleet Maintenance Unit (FMU) Redevelopment Project for BC Ferries.

The FMU Redevelopment Project aims to revitalize BC Ferries' existing facility situated in Richmond, British Columbia, enhancing its capabilities and increasing its capacity to meet the demands of BC Ferries' operational needs. The FMU facility currently handles a substantial portion of the maintenance, repair, and upgrades for BC Ferries' 39-vessel fleet.

Under the redevelopment plan, Bird will renovate five existing buildings to accommodate various BC Ferries user groups throughout the project timeline. In addition, a key aspect of the project is to replace several older buildings, including the existing machine shop, with a state-of-the-art multipurpose machine shop expanding the existing operational space by almost three times. Seismic work, flood mitigation, stormwater management and energy efficiency prioritization will be incorporated to enhance and modernize the facility.

"Bird is looking forward to collaborating closely with BC Ferries throughout the redevelopment, ensuring seamless execution and successful project completion," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "This is an important project for BC Ferries and we are excited to bring our expertise and dedication to deliver a modern, efficient, and sustainable facility that will support BC Ferries' operational needs for years to come."

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

