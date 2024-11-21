BioWorld by Clarivate Highlights Gaps in Women's Health Research and Investment in New Special Series

New seven-part series explores disparities in care, funding and innovation impacting half the world's population

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- BioWorld™ published by Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has launched its new special series, 'Healing the Health Divide.' This seven-part series sheds light on the persistent disparities in women's health research, funding, and treatment.

Women make up half of the global population, yet their health remains consistently underserved. Research and treatments have traditionally focused on reproduction and breast health, but these areas represent just a fraction of the broader health challenges women face. From autoimmune disorders to cardiovascular disease, many conditions disproportionately affect women or manifest differently than in men. However, decades of research have excluded women from clinical trials, often due to misconceptions about their "complex physiology." Meanwhile, male-dominated boardrooms have perpetuated this oversight in funding decisions, exacerbating the issue.

The consequences of this systemic neglect are stark. In 2023, just 15% of venture capital funding was directed to biopharma companies focused on women's health, and only 8% of funded companies included women's health assets in their pipelines. These disparities leave critical gaps in care for conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, which affects women at twice the rate of men, and endometriosis, which impacts approximately 190 million women worldwide, yet often goes undiagnosed for years.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher of BioWorld, stated: "The new BioWorld special series, 'Healing the Health Divide,' is a call to action to address the inequities in women's health research and investment. The data we've uncovered highlights the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how we approach this critical issue. This series not only exposes the disparities but also celebrates the progress being made, with the goal of inspiring industry leaders and scientists to close these gaps and create solutions that benefit all of humanity."

The series explores underrecognized areas such as the role of gender bias in research, the untapped potential of women's health markets, and groundbreaking efforts to improve early diagnosis and treatment of conditions like endometriosis and cardiovascular disease.

Featured articles in 'Healing the Health Divide,' include:

BioWorld's "Healing the Health Divide" underscores the urgent need for equitable investment in women's health and celebrates the pioneers driving meaningful change.

To access the full special series, visit https://www.bioworld.com/womens_health.

