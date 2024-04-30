BioWorld by Clarivate Explores the Future of CAR T Therapy in Mainland China in Special Report

Three-part report investigates rapid pipeline growth, partnerships, clinical trials, and patient access challenges in cancer treatment

LONDON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- BioWorld™ published by Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, explores the growing investment in CAR T therapy development in mainland China in a new series titled "China's CAR T market comes of age." The report examines the dynamic realm of CAR T-cell therapies in China, including the rapid pipeline growth, deals, clinical trials and challenging issues surrounding patient access to very expensive and effective cancer therapeutics.

CAR T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy represents a revolutionary approach to cancer treatment, harnessing the power of the body's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. As this groundbreaking treatment gains traction in the pharmaceutical sphere, the BioWorld special report provides valuable insights into its present state and future potential. The report, authored by Tamra Sami, Ruchita Kumar, and Sahil Arora, covers three key topics:

Part One: China's investigator trials accelerate competitive CAR T development

The exponential growth of China's CAR T market is projected to soar from $72 million in 2022 to an impressive $342 million over the next decade. With over 400 CAR T therapies currently in the pipeline, fueled by strategic collaborations between multinational pharma giants and local biotechs, this segment promises unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation.

As of Jan. 31, 2024 , there were more than 300 CAR T trials registered in China , surpassing the U.S. and becoming the country with the most CAR T therapy clinical trials. Among them, CD19 is the most frequently studied target. The rapid evolution of CAR T-cell therapies in China has escalated over the past decade from the start of the first clinical trials in 2013 to the country becoming an established host for CAR T-cell-related trials by 2017.

The process of manufacturing autologous T-cell therapies is technically challenging when compared with other oncology drugs, making the overall cost of developing CAR T therapies significantly higher. A challenging reimbursement environment for drugs in China also means that most patients will have to pay out of pocket to access CAR T therapies. Taken together, complex logistics – production, manufacturing and supply chain – and complicated administration requirements are key bottlenecks that inflate the input costs involved in developing these specialized treatment options.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher, BioWorld, said: "China's quest to become the world leader in biopharmaceutical innovation may be gaining momentum even as countries sort through complex licensing and patent rights challenges. One thing is clear: China is now the leader in studying CAR T therapies with the most clinical trials, surpassing the U.S. How patients will be able to pay for these expensive treatments out of pocket given China's challenging reimbursement system remains in question. The BioWorld special report investigates how CAR T development is coming of age in a country with the world's second-largest population."

For more exclusive in-depth coverage of the evolution of China's CAR T landscape, visit here.

