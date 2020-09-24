Biovision Foundation / A decade on: A critical new book by UN's World Agriculture Report (IAASTD) members calls for an accelerated transformation of our food systems

ZURICH, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- A ground breaking book has been published today to support governments, NGOs and the wider public as they make vital choices that impact the future direction of food production across the globe. The book "Transformation of our food systems - the making of a paradigm shift" written by a team of 40 international experts, is being published in the run-up to this year's only virtual High Level Special Event of the UN Committee on World Food Security (CFS), where for the first time agroecology will be at the centre of discussions and where decision-makers will also reflect about global efforts needed to "build back better" after COVID-19. The book describes major food production trends and impacts since 2009 and clearly illustrates, from a variety of perspectives, that the agroecological approach is by far the most important and fundamental pathway to redesign food production systems post Covid.