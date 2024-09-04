BioVaxys to Present New Data on its DPX Immune Educating Platform at Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present "A Novel Delivery System for Personalized Peptide & mRNA Vaccines for More Targeted Therapies" at The Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit (formerly known as the mRNA Cancer Vaccine Summit) to be held December 3-5, 2024, in Boston, MA.

The 3-day program brings together top industry players developing individualized approaches in mRNA, DNA, peptide, viral, dendritic cells, and optimizing personalized cancer vaccine approaches with immune-checkpoint inhibitor combinations to combat multiple tumor specific pathways and minimize off-target effects. In addition to BioVaxys, other companies and organizations invited to present include BioNTec, CureVac, ImVax, The Mayo Clinic, and NEC Biotherapeutics.

BioVaxys Chief Medical Officer David Berd, MD, will present new data from recent in vivo studies of DPX conducted by Pramrod K. Srivastava, Ph.D., M.D., Professor, Department of Immunology, Director, Center for Immunotherapy of Cancer and Infectious Diseases and the Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center at UConn Health, University of Connecticut, and Hakimeh Ebrahimi-Nik, DVM, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Medical Oncology, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan stated, "We will be withholding detailed disclosure on potential new therapeutic roles for DPX and neoepitopes until the conference, but suffice to say, the data suggests DPX has a significant role in the delivery of tumor neoepitope vaccines that induce tumor rejection, and DPX on its own appears to have an anti-tumor capacity."

BioVaxys is advancing additional studies with Dr. Nik and her research team on DPX delivering tumor neoepitope vaccines that induce tumor rejection, and DPX anti-tumor capacity.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on its DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© "neoantigen" tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, and is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using it proprietary HapTenix© "neoantigen" tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

