BioVaxys Technology Corp. Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order and Closing of Debt Settlement Transaction

// NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES //

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the revocation of the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), on March 3, 2025.

The issuance of the revocation order on March 20, 2025, follows the filing by the Company of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis, and its Form 52-109FV1 CEO and CFO Certifications of Annual Filings (collectively, the "Required Filings") on March 19, 2025.

In addition to completing the Required Filings, the Company confirms it has also filed its interim financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2025, its management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended January 31, 2025, and related filings, which were also required to be filed under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. All of the Company's filing are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated April 1, 2025, it has issued 1,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a deemed value of $0.05 per Share in settlement of an aggregate of $60,000 in debt owed to a lender of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S which is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using it proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.

The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the U.S. on the OTC Markets (OTCQB marketplace). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "James Passin"

James Passin, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 740 358 0555

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, future operations of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by BioVaxys, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, future operations of the Company. BioVaxys does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415135/5262883/BioVaxys_Technology_Corp_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BioVaxys Technology Corp.