BIOVAXYS AND SPAYVAC-FOR-WILDLIFE, INC. ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF TRIAL TO TEST IMMUNOCONTRACEPTION IN ASIAN ELEPHANTS

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys") and SpayVac-for-Wildlife, Inc. ("SpayVac") jointly announce that SpayVac has partnered with the Elephant and Wildlife Clinic, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Chiang Mai University in Thailand to test SpayVac®, a long-lasting, single-dose contraceptive vaccine, in captive Asian elephants.

SpayVac utilizes a patented liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology licensed from BioVaxys (https://www.biovaxys.com/) which has demonstrated a robust and sustained immune response in several species.

Because free-ranging Asian elephant (Elephas maximus) populations have become increasingly confined to smaller ranges, concerns grow about human–elephant conflicts and negative impacts on flora and fauna. Current elephant population management alternatives include translocation, dispersal techniques, and contraceptive vaccines. In a previous trial with captive African elephants (Loxodonta africana), a single-dose of SpayVac raised antibody titers, which remained consistently elevated through at least 7 years.1 An effective, single-dose vaccine would be a valuable addition to the wildlife manager's toolbox in India, China, and southeast Asian countries with populations of free-ranging elephants.

Initial research trials with Asian elephants began in April and will track reproductive cycling and contraceptive efficacy as well as antibody titers over a 5-year period. "Elephant population densities have climbed in some areas, even as overall numbers have decreased, primarily because these animals are often confined to limited spaces, hemmed in by human settlements and agricultural development. A long-lasting, single-dose, contraceptive vaccine, such as SpayVac, would offer a humane alternative to manage free-ranging elephants and minimize human-elephant conflict", said Dr. Ursula Bechert, Vice President of Research and Development for SpayVac-for-Wildlife, Inc. Dr. Chatchote Thitaram from Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Thailand serves as the onsite project lead and shared, "We look forward to this collaboration and potentially working with the Department of National Park Wildlife and Plant Conservation to test SpayVac in free-ranging Asian elephants."

In addition to this research, SpayVac is planning to soon commercialize humane fertility control vaccines for deer, horses and other animals that are also based on the patented liposome-based delivery platform technology licensed from BioVaxys.

Kenneth Kovan, BioVaxys President & Chief Operating Officer, stated "The demonstration that a single-dose injection of SpayVac stimulated consistently elevated antibody titers through at least 7 years in the previous trial with captive African elephants further reflects the utility and commercial opportunity in animal species and humans of our liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology."

SpayVac-for-Wildlife, Inc., (https://spayvac.com/) based in Madison, Wisconsin, develops humane fertility-control vaccines for animals. SpayVac contraceptive vaccines are effective in a variety of species for multiple years with just a single injection. For questions about this research or SpayVac in general, please email [email protected].

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceutical company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX™-based vaccine which is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

1 Bechert & Fraker. 2016. Immune response of African elephants to a single dose of SpayVac®, a pZP contraceptive vaccine, over a seven year period. Pachyderm 57:97-108.

