BIOTRONIK Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Disruptive Implantable Cardiac Monitoring Device, BIOMONITOR IIIm

"The BIOMONITOR IIIm allows physicians to monitor cardiac patients' irregular heart rhythm, temperature, and activity remotely," said Dr. M. Sneha Maria, Senior Research Analyst. "Used with the BIOTRONIK Home Monitoring® solution, it enables patients' recorded cardiac rhythm disturbance to be automatically and wirelessly transmitted to physicians. The solution enables 24-hour monitoring from anywhere, helping it achieve a transmission compliance rate of 98%, the highest in the industry. Such efficacy is useful, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as physicians can continually monitor patients for warning signs without hospital visits. Frost & Sullivan believes that BIOMONITOR IIIm, with the high precision and industry-leading battery life, will disrupt the implantable cardiac home monitoring market."

The BIOMONITOR IIIm's battery life of five and a half years allows it to record, store, and transmit heart rhythm irregularities for an extended period, compared to competitive implantable cardiac monitoring devices. Moreover, the device employs RhythmCheck, an intelligent algorithm that recognizes ectopic beats and eliminates approximately 72% of false positive detections arising from ectopic beats. The innovative algorithm adapts to each patient's unique heart rhythm, resulting in higher accuracy than competing implantable cardiac monitoring devices.

BIOMONITOR IIIm can be used to diagnose and monitor several cardiac arrhythmia conditions, such as atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, sudden drops in heart rate, high ventricular rate, and asystole. The RhythmCheck algorithm endows the device with 99.1% sensitivity to atrial fibrillation episodes and 100% sensitivity to episodes of high ventricular rate, bradycardia, asystole, and sudden drops in heart rate. Moreover, the device measures patients' temperature and activity rate so physicians can identify warning signs early and initiate timely and appropriate interventions.

"Being an insertable device, it enables patients to carry on with their routine activities and is safe around most household electronic appliances. Patients are allowed to record additional ECGs after suspicious events so physicians can correlate symptoms with the heart rhythm. The CardioReport's 'traffic light system' also supports alert-based patient care and efficient triage," noted Dr. Maria. "Overall, its ability to remotely transmit accurate and clinically actionable data to physicians decreases clinicians' workload and improves patients' quality of life, resulting in exceptional ownership and service experience to both physicians and patients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that both enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

