BioSteel Named Official Sports Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers

Through the multi-channel sponsorship, BioSteel will support the 17-time NBA champions' performance with Clean. Healthy. Hydration., and the BioSteel brand and products will have a year-round presence on and off the court. This includes BioSteel Sports Drink on the Lakers team bench and integration of the BioSteel brand into the team bench set ups, locker room displays and in-arena signage.

"Fans worldwide know the Lakers as one of the most entertaining and storied franchises in all of sports, and we're excited they've chosen BioSteel as their team's official sports drink," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of BioSteel. "Spending the first part of my NHL career in LA, I take great pride in seeing this come full circle. We look forward to providing the Lakers with Clean. Healthy. Hydration. and to expanding on our message of providing a better for you product to athletes and consumers across the U.S."

"We are committed to providing our players with the products and tools needed to improve their performance," said Lakers President of Business Operations Tim Harris. "With quality clean ingredients and sustainable packaging, BioSteel leads the way in supporting the health and wellness of athletes, which makes them a perfect sponsor for our team. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Lakers."

Founded in 2009 by Michael Cammalleri and business partner John Celenza, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for professional athletes looking for a healthy alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency and delivering essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak. The range of delicious flavors includes Mixed Berry, Blue Raspberry, White Freeze, Rainbow Twist and Peach Mango to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity.

