BioSteel Introduces its Clean. Healthy. Hydration. Sports Drinks to Nearly 15,000 New Stores Across the United States

In each new location, BioSteel will provide customers with flexible options to meet their daily hydration needs, offering its ready to drink premium sports drinks as single units and in a new four pack with certain retailers. The lineup of five great-tasting flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze, and products are hitting shelves at these retailers now through February 2022.

"As we continue to introduce Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers in the U.S., we're thrilled to be working with these new retailers to grow our presence on shelves and in communities throughout the country," said John Celenza, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of BioSteel. "We've seen strong growth and customer retention rates among athletes and health-conscious consumers, and with these new deals, we're able to make our sugar-free, ready to drink sports drinks even more accessible."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a healthy alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency and delivering essential nutrients needed to support daily hydration. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak. The range of delicious flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are currently available across North America, globally with select retail partners and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com .

About BioSteel:

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com .

