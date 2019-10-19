Biolog-id LLC to Showcase Latest Innovations in Blood Supply Management at the 2019 AABB Annual Meeting

-- New advancements to our technologies designed to further improve blood product inventory management and optimize the blood supply chain to be demonstrated at the Biolog-id booth (#508)

-- Biolog-id to host industry workshop featuring a panel discussion on data analytics in transfusion medicine

-- Poster presentation to demonstrate how distinct patterns identified by using smart shelving radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems for inventory management can allow blood centers to better support overall blood product management

-- Biolog-id to receive AABB VIP award for the company's ongoing support of the industry

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Biolog-id LLC, a world leader in connected solutions for blood products, will unveil its newest suite of technologies at the 2019 AABB Annual Meeting on October 19 through October 22 in San Antonio, Texas. The company will also host a workshop featuring industry leaders discussing the importance of data analytics in transfusion medicine and present a poster on patterns associated with blood product inventory and utilization when using smart shelving radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems, which allow blood centers to better support blood product management within hospitals.

"The transfusion medicine industry is ever-evolving, and so is the need for flexible solutions that trace blood products," said Troy L. Hilsenroth, CEO, Biolog-id LLC. "With our commitment to ongoing innovation, we are advancing blood supply inventory management to maximize the utilization of donations, preserve the blood supply and make blood more accessible."

At the 2019 AABB, the company will host interactive demonstrations of existing and new technologies at the Biolog-id booth (#508). Attendees can learn about the latest developments in blood inventory management and traceability with the patented SST-R HD smart storage solution and the new BDS inventory management software. The SST suite of solutions makes blood storage systems more intelligent by automating inventory registration and management, automated movement monitoring and real-time inventory visualization. The BDS inventory software suite tracks blood products throughout the supply chain, providing real-time visibility into inventory across locations, and constant data collection, allowing for ongoing and comprehensive analysis. The booth will also offer training on product encoding to demonstrate how a blood product can become digitally visible and traceable.

"A more intelligent way to monitor blood products in real-time can help blood banks and blood centers increase the scope and quality of the data available to them," said Amit Mayer, Vice President, Innovation and Analytics, Biolog-id LLC. "This would support better informed decisions across the entire supply chain – from collection and manufacturing to distribution and utilization."

Biolog-id LLC, in collaboration with Hoxworth blood center, will be presenting a poster on data collected from a 13-month longitudinal, open-label study on the utilization of a smart storage RFID system to automatically detect the movement of each platelet in and out of an agitator. The data identified distinct patterns associated with inventory, storage, return, and utilization of platelets that impact production, storage, and distribution of blood products, as well as associated cost, to streamline the overall blood product inventory management system.

AABB will be presenting Biolog-id LLC with a VIP award for their ongoing support of the industry on October 19th from 6:00PM to 7:00PM CDT at booth 508.

On Sunday, October 20th, Biolog-id LLC will host an industry workshop featuring a panel of experts, including Jose Cancelas, MD, PhD, Director, Hoxworth Blood Center; Claudia S. Cohn, MD, PhD, Director, Blood Bank Laboratory, University of Minnesota; Judith Gonzalez, BS, MT (ASCP), CLS, Division Director, Laboratories at Hoxworth Blood Center; John Kling, President, Digi-Trax®; and Amit Mayer, VP, Innovation & Analytics, Biolog-id LLC. The event will take place from 7:00AM to 8:15AM CDT in Room 217A at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Biolog-id Booth Activities

SST Solutions

Storage of blood products is a critical component in the transfusion chain. The SST suite of solutions makes blood storage systems more intelligent by upgrading storage cabinets into a data generating and data collecting terminals. The solutions automate inventory registration and management, as well as remote inventory management, automated movement monitoring and real-time inventory visualization. The technology ecosystem can be retrofitted and integrated into the existing storage infrastructure in blood centers and hospitals. The newly launched SST-R HD allows blood banks and centers to maintain a higher capacity of blood product per refrigerator.

BDS Inventory Software Suite

The BDS software suite tracks blood products throughout the supply chain, providing real-time visibility into inventory across locations, and constant data collection, allowing for ongoing and comprehensive analysis.

Product Encoding

Get hands-on experience in encoding RFID tags with: DIN, product code, blood type and expiration date. This simple process makes the blood product digitally-visible through the Biolog-id solution.

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id has developed patented smart solutions for the management and traceability of sensitive, high-value health products throughout transfusion medicine and the hospital supply chain to ensure safe delivery from donor to patient. Biolog-id operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific region and has over 100 employees worldwide. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers and the Xerys Funds.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

SOURCE Biolog-id LLC

For further information: Sothea Shreck, 212.601.3392, Sothea.Shreck@bcw-global.com, http://www.biolog-id.com

Related Links

http://www.biolog-id.com

