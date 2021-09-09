BioHarvest Sciences New 20 Tons Per Year Factory Successfully Passes the ISO9001 and ISO22000 (HACCP) Audit

VANCOUVER, Canada and REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) announces that the new manufacturing facility in Israel has successfully met the Israeli Ministry of Health's ISO9001 and ISO22000 (HACCP) certification requirements ahead of time. The ISO9001 certification covers internationally recognized standards for quality assurance and management, and the ISO22000 (HACCP) certification ensures that the required quality control and quality management systems are in place across the end-to-end manufacturing process to ensure the highest product safety levels. These 2 certifications are critical steps required prior to obtaining the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Despite the challenges caused by COVID19 to the global supply chain, this factory was built in 12 months. The facility will have the capacity to produce over 20 tons/year of VINIA® as well as other polyphenol-based products the Company has in its innovation pipeline. Pilot production of VINIA® in the new facility is expected to begin by the end of September 2021, and the capacity will be steadily increased each month to meet the growing demands of VINIA®'s D2C and B2B business in Israel, USA, and other global markets.

Kobi Rosenzweig, VP of Operations at BioHarvest Sciences, said, "I am delighted with the Company's ability to successfully pass the internationally recognized stringent quality requirements on its first attempt. Considering the speed at which this factory was built, this achievement is a testimony to the quality of the team and the ingenuity of the BioFarming technology. I thank our manufacturing partner Sugart and especially Ori Hahn, their CEO, for all the efforts exerted to deliver on such an aggressive schedule."

"The manufacturing arm of BioHarvest is an integral part of the Company's biotech vision," said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest Sciences. "As a biotech innovator we will continue to develop and manufacture new products across multiple verticals. We have implemented the industrial manufacturing blueprint of our BioFarming technology in 12 months. This accomplishment gives me enormous confidence in our ability to scale our technology as we add on new verticals, (as in the case of Cannabis), and to build manufacturing plants closer to local markets such as North America, if required."

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company's technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, there is no assurance the Company will be able to successfully convert the exiting 2 tons/year VINIA® facility to a Cannabis production facility in H1, 2022 and there is no guarantee that the new facility will begin production of VINIA® end of September 2021. There is no assurance we will be able to commercialize our first Cannabis products in the first half of 2022 and there is no assurance the Company will be able to add new verticals or build additional plants elsewhere. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. The success of the Company in demonstrating its ability to consistently grow in solution trichomes from multiple plant strains is not an assurance that the Company will be able to commence commercial production when anticipated or at all. While the Company is in the process of constructing a two-ton production facility the Company's current licensing only permits scientific research. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

For further information: For further information, please contact: Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director, Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186, Email: [email protected], Will Hummel, +31639177280, [email protected]