PANAMA CITY, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, introduced DeepLink Protocol ($DLC) to its Launchpool, offering its users access to decentralized cloud gaming experience powered by AI and blockchain technology. The staking pools will open from March 14th for 4 days with a total allocation of 6,666,667 DLC tokens. This collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of the web3 gaming ecosystem by supporting the AI, DePIN and decentralized computing industry with cloud-based infrastructure.

BingX Welcomes DeepLink Protocol to Launchpool, Offering 6,666,667 DLC Tokens for Staking

Designed for applications like cloud esports, AAA gaming, and remote gaming setups, DeepLink Protocol is transforming cloud gaming on any device by integrating AI Agents, DePIN, decentralized GPU computing, and ultra-low latency cloud rendering into a seamless ecosystem. Supporting 8K visuals and a 1-millisecond response time, it delivers a seamless experience for over 2.7 million users across 120 countries.

Bringing DeepLink Protocol to BingX Launchpool enhances the platform's value proposition by introducing a new dimension of blockchain-powered gaming. This integration enables BingX users to benefit from DeepLink's innovative ecosystem at no cost while reinforcing the platform's position at the forefront of Web3 advancements.

"At BingX, we are committed to connecting our users with the most promising innovations in the Web3 space," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "DeepLink Protocol represents a game-changing evolution. Through this Launchpool, we empower our users to access and benefit from emerging blockchain ecosystems while reinforcing BingX as a gateway to the future of decentralized applications."

This Launchpool event gives users the opportunity to easily engage with DeepLink Protocol before its spot trading goes live. This new integration provides early access to innovative blockchain projects while reinforcing BingX's commitment to bridging decentralized technology with real-world applications.

