PANAMA CITY, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to unveil ChainSpot, a pioneering CeDeFi (Centralized-Decentralized Finance) feature that empowers users to access decentralized tokens directly from their BingX accounts — without the need for external wallets or complex on-chain processes. As part of its 7th anniversary celebration, BingX becomes one of the first major exchanges to roll out such a hybrid product, signaling a bold leap forward in its product evolution.

BingX Unveils ChainSpot: A CeDeFi Innovation for Simpler and Safer On-Chain Trading

With the promise of "One Tap, All Chains", ChainSpot introduces an effortless way to explore and trade on-chain assets while staying fully protected by BingX's centralized infrastructure. As a CeDeFi innovation, it blends the best of both centralized and decentralized worlds — offering the ease and reliability of a centralized exchange with the openness and innovation of DeFi protocols.

Key Benefits of ChainSpot

Designed to make on-chain trading simpler and safer, ChainSpot offers a host of features that enhance user experience:

Enhanced Security : Users enjoy trusted safeguards like two-factor authentication and cold wallet storage while interacting with decentralized markets.

: Users enjoy trusted safeguards like two-factor authentication and cold wallet storage while interacting with markets. Broader Asset Access : Seamlessly explore trending DeFi tokens and new on-chain projects — no bridges, no external wallet setup required.

: Seamlessly explore trending tokens and new on-chain projects — no bridges, no external wallet setup required. Smarter Discovery : AI-driven filters surface high-quality DeFi projects quickly, reducing research time and noise.

: AI-driven filters surface high-quality projects quickly, reducing research time and noise. Cross-Chain Compatibility: Built for a multi-chain future, ChainSpot supports cross-chain asset trading efficiently — all within one centralized interface.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, commented on the launch: "Over the past seven years, BingX has grown by staying close to our users. ChainSpot is a direct result of listening to their desire for more flexible, decentralized opportunities — without losing the security and convenience of our platform. Our goal with ChainSpot is to redefine what access to DeFi looks like, making it simple, intuitive, and protected. This isn't just another feature — it's part of a broader vision to shape a financial future where innovation meets inclusivity, and where security coexists with freedom."

ChainSpot marks a strategic milestone in BingX's evolution as a CeDeFi enabler. As the platform continues to expand its ecosystem, more innovative features and product enhancements are expected in the months ahead. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started in crypto, ChainSpot opens the door to DeFi's full potential — without the friction.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

