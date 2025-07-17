PANAMA CITY, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the launch of VoteX, an interactive initiative designed to give users a direct role in selecting which tokens will be listed next for perpetual futures trading on BingX. Through VoteX, BingX is directly inviting its community to have a say in the future of listing diversity, reflecting the exchange's commitment to building a more user-driven and responsive trading environment.

BingX Rolls Out VoteX: Community-Driven Futures Listing Initiative

The inaugural VoteX event will run from July 17 to July 21, 2025, giving users the opportunity to vote for one of four candidate tokens, and a chance to win their share of 50,000 USDT. The token receiving the most votes will be listed on BingX perpetual futures within 72 hours after the close of voting.

VoteX highlights BingX's agility in responding to fast-moving trends in the crypto industry, and its commitment to continually enhancing its responsiveness to the community's feedback, and demand for up-and-coming new tokens. Having previously been an early mover in launching perpetual futures for trending assets such as $TRUMP, $LAUNCHCOIN, and $USELESS, BingX aims to solidify its position as a preferred platform for discovering and trading emerging cryptocurrencies.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: "VoteX is not just about giving our users a direct voice in shaping the futures market on BingX — it's about empowering users' voices across the entire platform. This initiative reflects our commitment to involving the community in how our platform evolves. We want traders to feel not only that they are participating in markets, but that they are contributing to what comes next."

As BingX continues to expand its product offerings, VoteX represents a step forward in community engagement, platform responsiveness, and market competitiveness. The exchange remains committed to empowering users with timely access to high-quality trading opportunities and to becoming a destination for those looking to trade the most relevant crypto assets globally.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

https://bingx.com/

