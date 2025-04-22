PANAMA CITY, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, kicks off its 7th anniversary as a Platinum Sponsor at TOKEN2049 Dubai. This premier Web3 gathering marks the beginning of a global series of festivities commemorating BingX's milestone. As the anniversary unfolds, BingX will continue its celebration with a lineup of offline events around the world, uniting users, partners, and communities in a shared journey of growth and gratitude.

BingX Marks 7 Years with Grand Celebrations at TOKEN2049 Dubai

Attendees at the TOKEN2049 conference will be able to enjoy the vibrant anniversary spirit that infuses the event experience. The celebratory atmosphere, from immersive booth interactions to BingX-branded boats adorning the waterfront, highlights the connections BingX has built with its global user base. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet BingX's core team, provide feedback, and discover the strategy and innovation behind the platform's latest product developments. In addition, BingX will host a private side event, bringing together key partners, traders, and community members for a meaningful evening of connection and reflection.

"We are proud to mark our 7th anniversary with meaningful moments alongside our global community," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "Dubai is one of the many ideal places to celebrate how far we've come — not just as a platform, but as a user-first brand. From our early days to now being a top 5 derivative platform, our journey has been shaped by every user, every conversation, and the stories they tell. By showing up at TOKEN2049 as a major sponsor, we are reinforcing our belief that innovation starts with us listening."

BingX's celebration is already well underway. The "Your Voice, Our Story" Campaign invited users to share their personal journeys with BingX, shining a light on the very community that helped shape the platform. Chelsea FC and BingX also teamed up to launch the Bitcoin Fantasy 7 campaign, giving fans the chance to build their dream team and win exclusive prizes. Coming up next is a global trading campaign featuring various competitions, community rewards, and special giveaways as well. Together, activities reflect BingX's commitment to creating fun, rewarding experiences that strengthen its connection with users worldwide

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]