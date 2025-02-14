PANAMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX Labs, the innovation arm of cryptocurrency exchange BingX, announced a strategic $100,000 investment in Fireverse, a trailblazing AI-driven and blockchain-powered music creation platform. This collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of the Web3 ecosystem by revolutionizing the music industry through cutting-edge AI and blockchain solutions. By equipping artists and enthusiasts with transformative tools for music generation, monetization, and distribution, the partnership seeks to redefine creative ownership and foster decentralized collaboration.

BingX Labs Invests $100,000 in Fireverse to Fuel AI Music Innovation in Web3 Initiatives

Fireverse is a next-generation Web3 music platform that leverages AI and blockchain to transform music creation, marketing, and monetization. It enables both professionals and amateurs to produce high-quality music effortlessly with AI-powered composition tools, gamified experiences, and blockchain-backed copyright protection. Through cooperation with Nobody, Fireverse obtained the intellectual property rights of classic films by Stephen Chow to create music NFTs. Users can generate music with one-click AI processing, participate in global competitions, and monetize their work while maintaining full ownership and security. The decentralized model ensures artist control and content integrity, allowing independent publishing and promotion.

BingX Labs is committed to supporting Fireverse's growth through strategic funding and hands-on collaboration, aimed at strengthening its Web3 infrastructure, smart contract functionalities, and NFT-based monetization models. The funding will be primarily directed towards enhancing Fireverse's infrastructure, ensuring its long-term scalability and success. Joint initiatives such as BingX Learn to Earn will be launched in the upcoming months, featuring gamified incentives and prize pools to engage users and promote the platform.

Vivien Lin, Head of BingX Labs, highlighted the collaboration's potential: "Fireverse represents an exciting convergence of AI, music, and Web3 technology. At BingX Labs, we are not only bringing substantial funding to Fireverse but also offering our extensive industry resources and views, driving the expansion of Fireverse's presence within the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. Our goal is to empower creators across various sectors, and with Fireverse, we aim to make music production more accessible and decentralized. This partnership is a part of our broader commitment to revolutionizing industries through Web3 technology, and we look forward to shaping the future together."

By supporting projects like Fireverse, BingX Labs continues to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and real-world applications, driving adoption across various industries. As Fireverse advances its AI-powered platform and expands its ecosystem, its collaboration with BingX Labs will play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of digital music creation and distribution.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]