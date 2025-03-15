PANAMA CITY, March 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the 5th edition of Next Block Expo (NBX), scheduled for March 19-20, 2025, at Multikino Złote Tarasy in Warsaw, Poland. As one of Europe's premier Web3 events, NBX 2025 is expected to attract over 2,000 attendees, making it a key platform for blockchain innovation and collaboration.

BingX Joins NBX 2025 as a Gold Sponsor: Empowering Blockchain Innovation

NBX serves as a dynamic hub for industry leaders, startups, investors, and developers, fostering knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities to drive the future of blockchain. As a firm advocate for Web3 advancements, BingX will showcase its ongoing commitment to innovation through an interactive booth, featuring engaging activities, expert insights, and exclusive giveaways. Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge of how BingX supports high-potential blockchain projects with financial backing, technical expertise, and strategic growth consultations.

In addition to its sponsorship, Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, will be a key speaker at NBX 2025, contributing to discussions on strategic trading approaches, risk management, and the evolving landscape of blockchain investments. She will also deliver a keynote speech exploring BingX's vision for blockchain innovation and how the company translates emerging technologies into real-world applications.

"At BingX, we believe that true innovation comes from bold ideas and strategic execution," said Lin. "Sponsoring NBX 2025 is more than just a presence for us — it's a commitment to fostering a thriving blockchain ecosystem. We are here to connect with visionaries, provide the resources they need, and help shape the future of decentralized technology. By empowering builders and innovators, we're not just supporting projects — we are accelerating the evolution of Web3 itself."

BingX's participation at NBX 2025 underscores its long-term vision of driving blockchain innovation and supporting the next generation of industry leaders. As BingX continues to expand its global footprint, initiatives like this sponsorship reinforce its role as a catalyst for growth in crypto space. By engaging with emerging projects, thought leaders, and investors, BingX remains at the forefront of Web3 advancements, bridging the gap between groundbreaking ideas and real-world impact.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

