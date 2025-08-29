BingX Joins ETHWarsaw as Sea Sponsor, Strengthening Web3 Community and Innovation

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced its participation as a Sea Sponsor at ETHWarsaw 2025, a premier Web3 conference and hackathon.

Taking place September 4–7, the event will bring together developers, researchers, founders, and innovators to collaborate on shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Now in its fourth edition, ETHWarsaw has established itself both as Poland's most impactful Web3 gathering, and a key event across the broader Eastern European region by offering hands-on learning, technical workshops, and vibrant industry discussions.

During ETHWarsaw, BingX will host a booth showcasing its vision for AI-powered Web3 ecosystems, and how these technologies can enhance accessibility for users throughout the community. Additionally, Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, will serve as a judge for the hackathon and deliver a keynote speech on the transformative role of AI in Web3, as well as join a main stage panel discussion on the mass adoption of Real-World Assets (RWAs) in the industry.

"ETHWarsaw embodies the spirit of collaboration and experimentation that drives Web3 forward," said Lin. "By joining ETHWarsaw as a sponsor, we're not only contributing to critical conversations but also underscoring BingX's vision: to bridge intelligence, accessibility, and user-first innovation with AI in the digital asset economy. Our presence at ETHWarsaw reflects our commitment to fostering the builders and ideas that will shape the next era of Web3."

Looking ahead, BingX remains focused on empowering traders and developers alike with AI-driven solutions, transparent trading infrastructure, and collaborative engagement across global Web3 communities. Participation in ETHWarsaw 2025 reinforces BingX's role as both a leading exchange and a key partner in advancing the adoption of decentralized finance and AI-powered innovation worldwide.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

