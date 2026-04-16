PANAMA CITY, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, has announced the launch of SpaceX Pre-IPO perpetual futures, alongside the introduction of the SpaceX Xpool Airdrop campaign. This dual initiative enables users to gain exposure to one of the most closely watched private companies while earning rewards through participation.

BingX Brings SpaceX Pre-IPO Exposure On-Chain, Expanding Its Gateway to Future-Valued Assets

SPACEX (VNTL) perpetual futures officially launched on April 14, 2026, and quickly gained strong traction among users, with SPACEX (PreStocks) launching on April 16, 2026. Within the first 24 hours of its launch, SpaceX (VNTL) rose to the third-largest new TradFi asset on the platform by trading volume.

BingX is also introducing a dedicated airdrop event for SpaceX Pre-IPO RWA, offering structured rewards for new users and exclusive benefits for VIP members, with BingX Xpool staking to become available from April 21, 2026. This initiative reinforces BingX's commitment to enhancing user experience while leveraging its proven track record of delivering stable returns through the Xpool ecosystem.

"SpaceX is exactly the type of high-interest asset that users have historically been unable to access," said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson at BingX. "This launch not only expands our TradFi offerings, but also bridging the gap by unlocking access to high-growth private market opportunities."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]