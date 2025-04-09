BingX Blends Web3 with Sports at the 2025 Pickleball Open in Vietnam

PANAMA CITY, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, served up a fresh spin on community engagement with the BingX Pickleball Open Tour 2025, fusing the fast-growing sport of pickleball with the vibrant energy of the Web3 community. In collaboration with Pickleball Country Club (PCC), BingX co-hosted this event at Tana Sport in Vietnam on March 29, attracting over 267 players across 151 teams, and drawing more than 100 attendees, including national athletes and local celebrities.

Pickleball is a paddle sport combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net. It is gaining popularity worldwide due to its accessibility, low-intensity nature, and social appeal, fueled by social media and influencer trends, with countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam seeing significant growth.

This pickleball competition featured a total prize pool of 400 million VND, with rewards distributed across various formats such as Web3 Mixed Doubles and Open Men's Doubles, among others. Winners walked away with cash awards, pickleball gear, travel luggage, and other exclusive gifts sponsored by BingX. This event catered to various skill levels with competition brackets designed around Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), making it accessible to both casual and experienced players. Categories such as Women's Doubles 5.5 and Mixed Doubles Open allowed for flexible participation, reinforcing inclusivity across the tournament.

The event spotlighted 42 champions and welcomed high-profile participants such as Nathan Willis, Sophia Phuong Anh, and Jessie Luong, adding star power to the already high-spirited tournament.

"Our goal with this event was to create a space where BingX users could connect in real life while sharing common interests beyond trading", said Alex Nguyen, BingX's spokesperson for Vietnam. "We saw traders, athletes, and fans all in one place, from Web3 doubles teams to beginner players discovering the sport. It's exactly the kind of community-driven experience we want to keep supporting, and we're thrilled to see such a positive response."

The event wasn't just a tournament, it was a celebration of culture, community, and the evolving crypto lifestyle. It not only elevated the event's profile but also underscored BingX's commitment to building meaningful, real-world connections through shared passions like sport. This initiative reflects its broader vision: to redefine user engagement by blending blockchain innovation with vibrant, offline experiences that bring the Web3 community closer together.

