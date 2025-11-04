PANAMA CITY, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the launch of Kite AI (KITE) on BingX Xpool. Kite AI is an EVM-compatible Layer-1 sovereign blockchain designed to power the emerging agentic economy--a decentralized ecosystem enabling AI agents to transact and coordinate autonomously.

BingX Announces Kite AI on Xpool, Strengthening Its Growing Token Pre-Listing Platform

BingX Xpool serves as a pre-listing token acquisition mechanism, allowing users to earn token points from promising projects by staking assets ahead of their official launches. Xpool's transparent reward conversion system ensures users receive tokens proportionally and securely upon project issuance.

Participants can share 150,000 KITE points for free by staking USDT or BNB, which will later convert into KITE tokens at a 1:1 ratio after the official token generation event. The KITE Xpool campaign runs from November 3–7, 2025 (UTC), featuring three prize pools across USDT, BNB, and a New User Exclusive USDT Pool. Qualified new users can also earn an additional 100 USDT trading voucher by meeting specific staking requirements.

"This partnership demonstrates BingX's commitment to connecting users with early access to high-potential blockchain projects," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "By integrating KITE into Xpool, we're empowering our community to engage with next-generation AI economies while participating in new asset opportunities through a seamless staking experience."

The launch of Kite AI on Xpool reflects BingX's continued efforts to expand its ecosystem and deliver greater diversity in user participation. By integrating emerging projects, BingX strengthens its role as a platform where users can explore, stake, and engage with the next wave of digital assets.

