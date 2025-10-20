BingX Academy 2.0 Launches to Empower Global Learners in Web3 and Crypto

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced a major upgrade to BingX Academy, introducing a more intuitive interface, expanded resources, and interactive learning features to help users navigate the rapidly growing world of digital assets. This evolution of BingX academy reaffirms the company's commitment to enhancing accessibility and education for crypto users at each step of their trading journey.

The updated BingX Academy now covers an even broader spectrum of topics, ranging from BingX product tutorials to help users understand and use BingX products and features, crypto fundamentals and trading strategies to DeFi, Web3, security, and risk management. Designed for both beginners and seasoned traders, the platform combines structured learning paths with practical insights, empowering users to strengthen their knowledge and skills on their road to financial empowerment.

To further enrich the experience, BingX Academy is introducing a new, intuitive user interface, encompassing content such as videos, tutorials, and guided pathways alongside AI-powered assistants that provide personalized learning support. This ensures users not only gain access to the right educational content but also receive tailored guidance that adapts to their progress and goals.

"Education is the foundation of responsible trading, and with this Academy upgrade, we're making it easier for users to learn, engage, and grow in the crypto space," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "By combining intuitive design, diverse resources, and AI-driven support, BingX Academy reflects our mission to empower users with both knowledge and confidence."

With this milestone, BingX reaffirms its long-standing commitment to empowering the crypto trading community by prioritizing transparency, responsibility, and accessibility. By investing in education, BingX continues to equip users worldwide with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of digital assets with clarity and confidence.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

