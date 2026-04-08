Binance Founder CZ Publishes Freedom of Money

Book Chronicles Journey from Building World's Largest Crypto Exchange to the High-Stakes Legal Battle that Followed – and the Lessons Learned Along the Way

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance and widely known as CZ, today released his book, Freedom of Money, a candid memoir and manifesto tracing his extraordinary path from a childhood in rural China to building one of the most consequential companies in the history of financial technology – and the high-stakes legal battle that followed.

"Binance grew faster than almost anyone thought possible and along the way the story of crypto, and my role in it, was told by a lot of other people," said CZ. "Freedom of Money is my chance to tell that story in my own words and recount the rise of Binance, the challenges we faced – and that I personally faced – and why I still believe financial freedom is one of the most powerful ideas of our time."

In Freedom of Money, CZ recounts his early years growing up without running water, his family's immigration to Canada, and the founding of Binance in 2017 with a small group of colleagues. What began as a modest startup quickly grew into a platform serving over 300 million users, becoming at the time the fastest startup ever to reach a $1 billion valuation.

The book takes readers inside the explosive growth of the cryptocurrency industry, detailing the critical decisions and guiding principles that propelled Binance past competitors. CZ shares insights on attracting world-class talent, fostering a culture of relentless innovation, and maintaining a commitment to transparency and client service in a rapidly evolving market. He also offers a candid perspective on the role cryptocurrency can play in advancing global financial accessibility and giving individuals greater control over their financial futures.

Freedom of Money also addresses the controversies. CZ provides an inside look at the fallout from the collapse of FTX and the politicization of regulatory scrutiny of the crypto industry. CZ details his own legal battle with U.S. authorities related to a single compliance charge tied to Binance's early years, the settlement that followed, and his four-month prison sentence – during which he wrote much of the book.

"As a great admirer of CZ for his bold contributions to making alternative monies accessible to almost everyone in the world, I'm thrilled that he has so clearly laid out his life story. I recommend it for anyone who aspires to go from humble beginnings to a world shaper or is interested in a fascinating read of CZ building Binance into a pillar of the new monetary order." says Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates.

Freedom of Money is currently available on Amazon as a Kindle e-book. Paperback and hardcover editions are expected to be available in the coming days, with the Audible version to follow soon. You can order the book in English at https://a.co/d/08NMxBOH and in Traditional Chinese at https://a.co/d/01f7iQTn.

About the Author

Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, is an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist focused on expanding access to education, who is also one of the defining architects of cryptocurrency markets and modern financial markets. Born in China and raised in Canada, CZ built his career at the intersection of code and finance, designing ultra-high-speed trading systems for leading financial institutions before recognizing the transformative potential of blockchain technology. He pivoted to digital assets in 2013, and in 2017 he founded a crypto platform that quickly became the world's largest by trading volume, Binance, reshaping global access to digital finance.

In late 2023, when the digital assets industry was under attack in the U.S, CZ reached a settlement with U.S. regulators and relinquished executive leadership. He served four months in federal prison and was later granted a presidential pardon. He addresses the legal process and its personal impact directly in Freedom of Money.

Today, CZ's work spans Giggle Academy, a free education initiative for children; YZi Labs, his $10B investment vehicle backing long-term founders in Web3, AI, and biotech; and BNB Chain, a leading decentralized blockchain ecosystem.

Contact

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SOURCE Freedom of Money Foundation