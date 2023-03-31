Binance Canada Files Pre-Registration Undertaking to Canadian Regulators

CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ -- Binance Canada Capital Markets Inc. (Binance Canada), the Canadian affiliate of Binance, announced today that it has filed a Pre-Registration Undertaking (PRU) with its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, as well as with the other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). The PRU was submitted on behalf of Binance Canada, Binance Holdings Limited (Binance) and Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

The PRU is currently under review by the CSA. It outlines how Binance Canada intends to operate, including its management and custody of user assets, user protection measures, compliance obligations, and other operational matters. The PRU also details Binance's financial and operational obligations, including measures taken to ensure sufficient user fund protection and security.

The PRU, as submitted to the CSA, provides a proposed timeline for the launch of Binance Canada's new trading platform, made specifically for Canada, which has implications for current Canadian users of Binance.com. Binance will communicate directly to each Canadian user with details on what that process will entail after the PRU is finalized and accepted by the members of the CSA. Binance Canada is devoted to making this an easy and seamless process for all users.

