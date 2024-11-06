Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport kicks off the season of giving to assist community members in need

Month-long donation drive for Daily Bread Food Bank aims to bring airport passengers, employers and workers together to combat food scarcity ahead of the holidays

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is once again kicking off the holiday season early by announcing a month-long donation drive at the airport for Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank. Donations will go toward helping the thousands of families facing hunger and food insecurity this holiday season.

A staggering 31% of adults report missing a whole day of meals because they did not have enough money for food, and last year, there were 2.53 million food bank visits in Toronto, underscoring the vital need to address food insecurity across Canada's largest city. Food bank usage in Toronto increased by 51% last year compared to 2023, and 1 in 10 people in the city relied on food banks last year, up from 1 in 20 the previous year.

"Daily Bread Food Bank is reporting skyrocketing food insecurity in the City of Toronto and across the region. Through this campaign, we have an opportunity to provide much-needed resources to families in need," says RJ Steenstra, President and Chief Executive Officer of PortsToronto,. "Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is connecting the cause with thousands of passengers, staff and community members who can easily make a donation by tapping at kiosks throughout the airport, or through the online platform. Together we can make a meaningful impact this holiday season."

"YTZ is a vital transportation hub for Toronto, and we've also made great strides in becoming an integral part of our community," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation. "That's why the YTZ family is committed to making a difference in people's lives during the holiday season when food bank access is traditionally highest. We hope everyone passing through the airport during the month of November will join us in supporting this very worthwhile cause."

"Right now, one in ten of our Toronto neighbours is struggling to put food on the table," says Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank. "At a time of such dire need, we are deeply grateful to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport for this wonderful initiative. The funds raised through this campaign will directly help families in need of emergency food support this holiday season."

Passengers, employers from across the airport ecosystem, workers and anyone else passionate about ensuring no one in Toronto goes hungry are encouraged to donate by visiting the drive's webpage. To make donating as easy as possible, anyone passing through the airport can simply tap their debit or credit card at locations throughout the passenger terminal.

The total amount raised to help those accessing Daily Bread Food Bank's services will be announced later this month.

