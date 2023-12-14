Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport donation drive for Daily Bread Food Bank raises $26,405.10 for Torontonians in need this holiday season

Passengers, employees, community members and airport partners come together to help thousands of families and individuals accessing Daily Bread's services

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Billy Bishop Airport) is pleased to announce that its November donation drive for the Daily Bread Food Bank has raised $26,405.10 for Torontonians in need this holiday season. The total includes passenger and employee donations, as well as donations from Billy Bishop Toronto Airport to match the funds raised as part of the public donation drive. The initiative was introduced to passengers and employees through physical and digital signage containing a QR code placed throughout the terminal building, while a month-long social media campaign captured the attention of the wider community and those passionate about ensuring no one in Toronto goes hungry.

Warren Askew, Vice President, Airport for PortsToronto, Neil Hetherington, President and CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank and Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation celebrate Billy Bishop Airport's donation to the food bank. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

The funds will be used to support vital food programs across the city through Daily Bread's member network.

"Billy Bishop Airport provides a vital service to Toronto, the region and the province through connectivity it provides," says Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation, "but initiatives like this serve as an excellent reminder that over and above the air travel we facilitate, we're also an integral part of our local community. I'm so pleased and proud that the airport—partners, employees, and passengers—and the community have come together in this way when it matters most to those in need."

"Billy Bishop Airport is proud to be part of the community that has made this donation possible," says Warren Askew, Vice President, Airport, PortsToronto. "These dollars will go toward purchasing essential food products that meet the cultural needs within our community, and will support the Daily Bread Food Bank's 132 member agencies throughout the Greater Toronto Area this holiday season. Thank you to our passengers, employees, and partners who contributed to our goal, and in making a difference for families in need."

"We are deeply grateful to the team at Billy Bishop," says Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank. "By bringing together passengers, employees and the community at large, not only have they raised much needed funds for Daily Bread but also raised awareness about the food insecurity crisis in our city."

More than 12,000 new individuals access Daily Bread for the first time each month, and with food inflation and rising rents, these numbers are expected to grow. Moreover, a staggering 28% of adults report missing a whole day of meals because they did not have enough money for food. Billy Bishop Airport is committed to not only connecting people to the places they want to be, but also connecting its community to a brighter future, and given the number of Torontonians and visitors passing through the airport, a donation drive made perfect sense.

For those who missed the donation drive but would still like to contribute, Daily Bread Food Bank graciously accepts donations at any time of the year at https://www.dailybread.ca/?form=donate.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations and facilitating healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals.

Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards. With a focus on cleaner, greener and quieter operations, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has made significant upgrades in recent years to achieve its sustainability goals, which are reported on an annual basis. Billy Bishop Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto. To learn more, click here.

About Nieuport Aviation

Nieuport Aviation is the owner and operator of the Passenger Terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Backed by significant international expertise in managing aviation infrastructure, we are committed to world-class customer service. In addition to managing the Passenger Terminal, Nieuport Aviation offers passengers a free bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto, helping to provide a seamless travel experience. To learn more, click here.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government. To learn more, click here.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank works towards long-term solutions to end hunger and poverty and runs innovative programs to support individuals living on low income and experiencing food insecurity. Daily Bread distributes fresh and shelf-stable food, and fresh-cooked meals to 207 food programs at 132 member agencies across Toronto. Daily Bread also publishes the influential Who's Hungry report - an annual survey measuring trends in food insecurity and poverty in Toronto to educate the public and spark policy change. To learn more, click here.

