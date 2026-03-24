Billion-Dollar Opportunity Emerges for RF Sensing Technologies in Offshore Exploration

Demand surges as operators prioritize safety, uptime, and data-driven operations

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - RF sensing technologies are becoming a big deal in offshore exploration--and for good reason. Out in the middle of the ocean, it's not exactly easy to check on equipment or monitor what's happening below the surface. That's where RF (radio frequency) sensing comes in. It lets operators track movement, detect issues, and communicate wirelessly in real time, even in tough, hard-to-reach environments. The market opportunity is growing fast too, with RF sensor technologies expected to hit around $2+ billion in the near term, while the broader oil and gas sensor market is on track to reach $14–15 billion over the next decade--a clear sign that demand is only going up. Active Companies in RF Sensing industries of note include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV).

What's driving all this growth is pretty simple: offshore companies want safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. RF sensing helps make that happen without slowing anything down. Instead of sending people into risky situations, companies can rely on wireless monitoring and automation. Some of the biggest factors pushing adoption include:

More activity in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling

Need for real-time monitoring to avoid costly downtime

Growing use of underwater robots (AUVs and ROVs)

Increased focus on safety and leak detection

Shift toward connected, IoT-enabled offshore platforms

Looking ahead, this space is set for steady, reliable growth. Subsea sensing alone is expected to cross $1 billion+ by the early 2030s, and when you zoom out to the full offshore sensor ecosystem, we're talking about a market well into the tens of billions. As offshore exploration becomes more high-tech and data-driven, RF sensing will play a key role in keeping operations running smoothly while cutting risks and costs. For investors, it's shaping up to be a solid, long-term growth story tied to the future of energy exploration.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Secures Exclusive Pathway to Offshore Energy Blocks LB-4 & LB-5 In Liberia - Goal of Expanding Into Global Exploration Market - Company to introduce proprietary RF sensing technologies alongside conventional offshore discovery methods in Liberia Basin - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") a developer of advanced AI-driven sensing and radio-frequency (RF) technologies, today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Engagement ("LOE") with the National Oil Company of Liberia ("NOCAL") relating to offshore petroleum Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in the Liberia Basin.

The LOE provides VisionWave with an exclusive pathway to advance toward a potential Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") with the Government of Liberia, subject to prequalification, regulatory approvals, and legislative ratification by the Liberian authorities.

Positioning at the Intersection of Technology and Global Energy - With this engagement, VisionWave enters the global offshore exploration market, seeking to position its proprietary sensing technologies within one of the world's most capital-intensive and strategically critical industries. The Company believes that even incremental improvements in exploration capabilities can have outsized economic impact, and views this initiative as a strategic expansion into a sector where advanced data and sensing technologies are increasingly critical. This initiative is exploratory in nature and represents an early-stage application of the Company's core RF technologies outside its primary defense and security markets.

Introducing RF-Based Exploration Capabilities - VisionWave intends to evaluate the deployment of its proprietary RF-based sensing and imaging technologies as part of offshore exploration workflows, alongside traditional seismic and geophysical methods. The Company believes that RF-based approaches may provide additional signal pathways and data layers in complex subsurface environments, potentially enabling:

Improved detection of challenging geological formations

Enhanced subsurface modeling and interpretation

More efficient identification and utilization of undersea resources

VisionWave believes this initiative reflects a broader effort to expand the boundaries of sensing technologies into environments historically dominated by legacy methods. There can be no assurance that the Company's RF technologies will prove technically feasible, commercially viable, or cost-effective in offshore petroleum exploration contexts. From Defense-Grade Innovation to Industrial-Scale Opportunity

Originally developed for advanced detection and imaging applications in defense and security environments, VisionWave's RF technologies are designed to operate in environments where conventional sensing methods face limitations. The Company believes that applying these capabilities to offshore exploration may demonstrate the scalability of its platform across high-value industries, including energy, infrastructure, and national-scale resource development. This remains subject to successful technical validation, which has not yet occurred.

Key Terms of the Engagement

Exclusive rights to pursue Blocks LB-4 & LB-5 for eight (8) months

Defined but conditional pathway toward PSC execution with the Government of Liberia

Multi-phase exploration program (as contemplated in the PSC, to be negotiated in final form and subject to the PSC itself)

Initial signing bonus of $300,000 per block ($600,000 total), subject to refund under specified conditions payable within sixty (60) days after both Parties execute the LOE, subject to refund in full (without interest) under specified conditions if one or both Blocks are not ultimately awarded to VisionWave due to reasons not attributable to the Company

Management Commentary - "This engagement represents a strategic step in expanding VisionWave's technology platforms into large-scale global industries," said Douglas Davis, CEO and Executive Chairman.

"We believe that combining conventional exploration methodologies with advanced RF-based sensing technologies may introduce new capabilities into offshore resource identification. While this initiative is at an early stage, it reflects our broader strategy of deploying our technologies where enhanced data and perception can drive meaningful value. The Company continues to prioritize its core defense and autonomy platforms while evaluating complementary applications." Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the RF Sensing Technology industries of note include:

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, recently announced that its US-based subsidiary, Nanox Impact Inc. has signed a new distribution agreement with Imperial Imaging Technology LLC, a Georgia based provider of diagnostic imaging solutions.

The collaboration will support the commercial rollout of the Nanox.ARC, a multisource digital tomosynthesis system that makes 3D imaging possible in more clinical settings, at a lower cost and reduced radiation dose compared to traditional CT, across key regional markets in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Imperial Imaging Technology will serve as a distributor for the Nanox.ARC system and related services across Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Northern Florida. Imperial will lead its marketing and sales efforts and provide ongoing customer support. Imperial will coordinate product demonstrations and facilitate clinical evaluations for orthopedic practices and healthcare facilities in the territory in connection with opportunities pursued by Imperial.

Soitec, a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, recently announced a multi-year agreement to secure volume production of state-of-the-art Piezoelectric-On-Insulator (POI) wafers for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS). This agreement extends the long-standing relationship between the companies and ensures a reliable, long-term wafer supply to support Skyworks' future needs.

Under the agreement, Soitec will provide POI wafers for Skyworks' Sky5 platform to address the demanding RF requirements of today's 5G smartphones. Well-suited for high-volume manufacturing, the technology offers compactness, robustness, and compatibility with advanced packaging and assembly flows for Front-End modules. Soitec POI provides the breakthrough performance necessary to ensure seamless advanced coexistence in increasingly dense signal environments up to 3+ GHz.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) recently announced the opening of its new advanced manufacturing facility in Thailand, further strengthening its advanced manufacturing and test capacity while expanding resilient, sustainable semiconductor production in the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion builds on ADI's hybrid manufacturing strategy, which leverages a global network of internal factories and external foundry/Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) partners to deliver resilient, high‑performance solutions.

Thailand plays a critical role in ADI's global manufacturing network, supporting long‑term growth by expanding the company's footprint with the resilience, flexibility and scale needed to serve customers across several markets. Designed as a smart, sustainable factory, the new facility brings together advanced automation, digital manufacturing technologies and operations optimized for efficiency and environmental performance to enable faster response to demand while continuing to deliver the quality, reliability and performance customers expect in a dynamic global environment.

VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) recently announced its Observer Threat Forensics solution with an advanced retrospective analysis capability. Observer Threat Forensics will be showcased at VIAVI's booth N5484 at the RSA Conference from March 23-26 in San Francisco, CA.

The industry is shifting away from siloed network and security operations teams to a converged NetSecOps structure to close critical gaps in incident responses and strengthen resilience. Designed to increase visibility across operational teams, Observer Threat Forensics helps organizations identify potential vulnerabilities including post-detection analyses of a breach, the intrusion point and the exposed data.

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