Billion Dollar Global DaaS Agricultural Drone Market Booming as Demand is Projected to Rise

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Agricultural Drone market has been growing rapidly in the past years and is projected to continue through 2032. Companies in the agricultural drone market are employing a range of strategies to bolster their market presence. These tactics encompass innovations in AI and cloud technologies, forging strategic partnerships, diversifying service portfolios, and strengthening data security measures. By embracing these approaches, industry players aim to address changing customer needs and adhere to evolving regulatory and compliance standards, ensuring their competitive edge in the market. A report from Global Market Insights said that: "The Agricultural Drone Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.1% through 2032, driven by a continuous rise in precision farming practices. With the rising global population, precision agriculture plays a crucial role in ensuring food security by increasing the efficiency of food production. According to the UNDP report, in the forthcoming decades, global agriculture must undergo a substantial evolution to address the future requirements of a burgeoning population. By the year 2050, the agricultural sector will confront the formidable task of providing sustenance to approximately 10 billion individuals, necessitating nearly a twofold increase in food production, all while maintaining sustainability as a paramount goal." Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI).

Global Market Insights continued: "Precision agriculture relies on technology to optimize crop management, offering real-time data on soil conditions, crop health, and pest infestations. Agricultural drone play a pivotal role in gathering this critical data efficiently, enabling farmers to make data-driven decisions, reduce waste, and enhance crop yields, thus driving the agricultural drone industry. Drones designed specifically for different agricultural needs, such as crop spraying, seeding, or monitoring, are expected to become more widely available. These customized solutions aim to address the specific requirements of various crops and farming practices, favoring the market dynamics in the long run. Cost efficiency will be a driving force behind the growing demand for agricultural drone market. These technology-driven tools reduce labor costs and optimize resource use, leading to higher yields and reduced waste. With such economic benefits, governments, agricultural agencies, and farmers are increasingly turning to drone to enhance their operations, making them indispensable in modern agriculture."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Announces the Acquisition of Lescure Engineers Inc. Expanding Drone as a Service (DaaS) to California's Precision Agriculture and Viticulture Markets - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions announces acquisition of Lescure Engineers Inc., an established Santa Rosa, California-based civil engineering and land surveying firm. The acquisition will close by September 12th and will mark ZenaTech's first Northern California DaaS acquisition, establishing a strategic foothold in one of the nation's most dynamic precision agriculture, viticulture, and commercial land development markets.

"California's massive agricultural economy, diverse crops, and labor and water challenges, make it a prime market for ZenaTech's AI-powered DaaS solutions," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "By combining Lescure Engineers' decades of trusted expertise with our AI-powered drone platform, we can bring greater precision, sustainability, and scale to California's agriculture and viticulture sectors in a way that can transform the landscape of farming."

Founded in 1979, Lescure Engineers provides full-service civil engineering, land surveying, and development planning solutions, with expertise spanning water and wastewater systems, utility and drainage planning, grading, erosion control, commercial and winery permit applications, construction and subdivisions. Sustainability is central to Lescure Engineers' approach, integrating long-term environmental and water management considerations into every project.

California, home to nearly 90% of US vineyard acreage, is a high-growth market for drone-enabled precision agriculture. ZenaTech's DaaS platform enables vineyard and farming customers to deploy autonomous AI drones for aerial imaging, precision spraying, irrigation analytics, and wildfire monitoring, without the need to purchase hardware, hire pilots, or manage regulatory approvals.

This will be the ninth US acquisition toward ZenaTech's goal of acquiring and establishing 25 Drone-as-a-Service locations by mid-next year. The company's DaaS model provides flexible, on-demand subscription or pay-per-use access to drone services for surveying, inspections, automation, and more, eliminating the need to invest in drone hardware and software, pilots, maintenance, or regulatory compliance. The company is acquiring land surveying and other businesses ripe for drone innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other developments in the drone/UAV industries include:

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain autonomous systems, recently announced its Switchblade 600 loitering munition system (LMS) has achieved a significant milestone with its first-ever air launch from an MQ-9A Reaper Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). This successful integration represents an important step forward in advancing air-launched, precision-strike capabilities demonstrating the versatility, extended reach using the MQ-9A, and operational relevance of the Switchblade 600 in complex, multi-domain environments.

The week-long flight event, conducted in partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), demonstrated Switchblade 600's seamless integration with the MQ-9A and highlighted enhanced satellite communication (SATCOM) capabilities for launch, control, and engagement. This milestone reflects a major leap forward in networked, distributed operations—enabling global, beyond-line-of-sight command and control. With this achievement, Switchblade 600 continues to set the standard for scalable, expeditionary loitering munitions designed for both current and future mission domain environments.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the first shipments of its new RedEdge-P™ Green camera to Helsel (South Korea), Dynamic Control Model (Taiwan), and Vyom Drones (India). The cameras were manufactured and shipped from AgEagle's facility in Wichita, Kansas.

The RedEdge-P Green delivers high-resolution, data-rich imaging in a cost-effective, modular platform designed to support advanced deep learning applications. By capturing unique spectral bands, the sensor empowers agronomists, ecologists, and researchers with actionable insights across the crop growth cycle—enhancing decision-making in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, and scientific research.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced that on September 3, 2025, it completed its acquisition of Rotor Lab Pty Ltd, an Australian developer of electric motors and propulsion systems for unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The all-stock transaction, originally announced on June 13, 2025, is valued at $7.0 million, including a $3.0 million earnout.

Rotor Lab expands Unusual Machines' portfolio with high-performance motors used in both commercial and defense applications. The two companies have already co-developed a family of motors - including the 2207, 2807, and 3220 sizes - that will be among the first produced at Unusual Machines' new motor facility in Orlando, Florida, scheduled to open in September 2025. Rotor Lab's Canberra site will continue to operate as an engineering hub for motor design and prototyping, complementing U.S. manufacturing operations.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, recently announced that its Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions® subsidiary, Airborne Response (Airborne), has been recently awarded two aerial drone services contracts by two power utility customers serving millions of central Florida residents.

Following open public solicitations, Airborne Response Corp has recently been selected as a preferred vendor for two utility customers to provide disaster response aerial imagery capture services to inspect and assess possible storm damage to power grid infrastructure following major storms including hurricanes. Airborne Response will also provide non-storm related "blue sky" condition assessment services on request by each customer. The contracts specify the use of Florida-compliant uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) or drones, platforms which Airborne has already fully deployed throughout its fleet.

