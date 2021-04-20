Bill Good Marketing and NexJ Systems Announce Partnership and Release of Gorilla 5

Legendary Bill Good Marketing teams up with leader in wealth management automation technology

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), announces it is partnering with Bill Good Marketing, the leader in growth, retention, and practice management solutions for financial advisors, and the release of Gorilla 5. Gorilla 5 is powered by NexJ CRM for Wealth Management, NexJ's deep vertical and industry leading customer relationship management product.

Through this collaboration, Bill Good Marketing have and will continue to develop a new platform that combines both a next-generation CRM and unparalleled marketing content, campaigns, and best practices geared entirely toward helping advisors grow their business, increase efficiencies in the office and improve their client relationships.

"This is a game changer for our industry. Our founder built one of the first CRM's in the industry, and now we have the capability to continuously improve on the core principles of that technology," said Frantz Widmaier, CEO of Bill Good Marketing. "Now more than ever financial advisors are looking for cutting edge technology to give them an edge. NexJ CRM for Wealth Management combined with our deep knowledge of the industry puts us in a unique position to help our clients dominate their market."

"Wells Fargo, RBC and UBS are examples of customers that continue to benefit from our deep vertical CRM. While continuing to pursue these globally recognized brands, NexJ is committed to expanding the availability of our industry leading CRM for Wealth Management to a larger segment of the market," said Matthew Bogart, VP Marketing at NexJ Systems. "Teaming up with Bill Good Marketing and launching Gorilla 5 will create opportunities for firms of all sizes to take advantage of our complementary expertise to achieve their growth objectives."

Now is the time to join the growing community on Gorilla 5, sign up here.

About Bill Good Marketing

Bill Good Marketing was founded in 1977 by Bill Good. He was one of the first in the industry to teach advisors how to sell, prospect, and build a team. In 2012, he was named by Wealth Management.com as one of the top coaches in the financial services industry. Bill Good Marketing helps advisors double their production in 2-3 years by offering everything an advisor and their team needs to reach their goals faster. Including strategy, content, campaigns, and guidance.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

For further information: Matthew Bogart, Vice President, Marketing, NexJ Systems Inc., Tel. +1 416-227-3708, Email: [email protected]; Frantz Widmaier, CEO, Bill Good Marketing, Tel. +800-678-1480, Email: [email protected]

