TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet to consider Bill 46, An Act to enact one Act and amend various other Acts.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Red Lake on Wednesday, January 11, 2023; in Essex on Tuesday, January 24, 2023; in Timmins on Friday, February 3, 2023; and in Peterborough on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on Bill 46 are required to register by:

12:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 for Red Lake;

for Red Lake; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for Essex ;

for ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, January 26, 2023 for Timmins ;

for ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for Peterborough .

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Bill may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees .

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org .

The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org .

Ernie Hardeman, MPP,

Chair Vanessa Katter, Clerk

Whitney Block, Room 1405

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs, Legislative Assembly of Ontario

For further information: Telephone: 416-325-3509, Facsimile: 416-325-3505, TTY: 416-325-3538, E-mail: [email protected]