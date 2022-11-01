BILL 23, MORE HOMES BUILT FASTER ACT, 2022
Nov 01, 2022, 13:11 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Heritage, Infrastructure and Cultural Policy will meet to consider Bill 23, An Act to amend various statutes, to revoke various regulations and to enact the Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022.
The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Markham on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (in- person), in Brampton on Thursday, November 10, 2022 (in-person), and in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral resentation on Bill 23 are required to register by 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Markham and Brampton) and 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (Toronto).
Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the bill may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.
An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org.
Laurie Scott, MPP, Chair
Isaiah Thorning, Clerk
Whitney Block, Room 1405
Toronto, ON M7A 1A2
Telephone: 416-325-3526
Facsimile: 416-325-3505
TTY: 416-325-3538
E-mail: [email protected]
Collect calls will be accepted.
Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.
SOURCE Standing Committee on Heritage, Infrastructure and Cultural Policy
For further information: Telephone: 416-325-3526, Facsimile: 416-325-3505, TTY: 416-325-3538, E-mail: [email protected]
