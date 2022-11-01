BILL 23, MORE HOMES BUILT FASTER ACT, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Heritage, Infrastructure and Cultural Policy will meet to consider Bill 23, An Act to amend various statutes, to revoke various regulations and to enact the Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Markham on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (in- person), in Brampton on Thursday, November 10, 2022 (in-person), and in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral resentation on Bill 23 are required to register by 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Markham and Brampton) and 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (Toronto).

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the bill may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.or g /en/apply-committees .

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at ola.or g .

Laurie Scott, MPP, Chair

Isaiah Thorning, Clerk

Whitney Block, Room 1405

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Telephone: 416-325-3526

Facsimile: 416-325-3505

TTY: 416-325-3538

E-mail: [email protected]

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

