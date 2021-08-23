Bigtincan Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Brainshark

Combination of #1 Sales Enablement platform with the leading enterprise Sales Readiness platform creates a complete system to ensure customer-facing teams are "buyer ready" in the all-digital world

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Brainshark, Inc. ("Brainshark"). The deal combines two of the leading providers of sales readiness solutions for training, coaching and onboarding, adding enterprise-grade capabilities to create the most complete Sales Enablement Platform in the market.

Combining Brainshark with Bigtincan's sales enablement platform will be transformative for customers and their customer-facing teams. With the acquisition, Bigtincan adds best-in-class solutions for course authoring, course content creation, 1:1 video coaching with AI-scoring, and readiness scorecards to help customers train, coach, and assess the buyer-readiness of all customer-facing teams including frontline sellers, field marketing, and support.

"Sales professionals, and all customer-facing teams for that matter, need to be 100% 'buyer-ready' to guide people to the best decisions when they choose to engage with your brand," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigtincan. "The addition of Brainshark's Sales Readiness technology to our platform gives our customers the best opportunity to deliver the buying experience of the future and keep their brand's promise to their buyers."

Along with Brainshark's sales readiness capabilities, leaders can directly visualize sales training and coaching performance alongside buyer engagement activities and results from CRM systems. When combined with Bigtincan's robust analytics for sales content usage and buyer engagement, companies can directly measure the impact of customer-facing actions and initiatives on revenue and overall company performance.

"Brainshark has shown innovation in Sales Coaching and Learning. Acquiring Brainshark is a strategic move to position Bigtincan well in the overall Sales Enablement/Readiness market," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. "Bigtincan offers robust capabilities across sales enablement categories, giving companies the opportunity to shore up their sales enablement end-to-end as their programs evolve and grow."

More than 900 organizations, including many companies from the Fortune 500, rely on Brainshark to onboard, train, and continuously up-skill their customer-facing teams. The acquisition significantly deepens Bigtincan's vertical market strength in financial services, life sciences, technology and manufacturing with long-tenured customers. The combined company will employ and serve more than 400 employees worldwide.

"The Brainshark team is excited to join forces with Bigtincan. Our experienced team and mature platform for Sales Readiness become critical components to serving our customers' end-to-end enablement needs. As our customers' needs expand into sales content management and customer engagement, we can now provide a full suite of solutions that bring to life the Buying Experience of the Future -- a vision that both companies share," said Greg Flynn Co-Founder and CEO of Brainshark.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like AT&T, Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

About Brainshark

Brainshark's data-driven readiness platform for sales enablement provides the tools to prepare teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and AI-powered coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. Customers across the globe rely on Brainshark to get better results from their sales enablement initiatives.

