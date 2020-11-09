CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The big yellow school bus is getting a green make-over. While the health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island, creating a sustainable, low-carbon future for today's Island students has the added benefit of generating economic growth.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.



Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and the Honourable Brad Trivers, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning, announced funding for the purchase of 12 new electric school buses.

The 12 electric school buses from Lion Electric, a Canadian manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, will replace 12 diesel-powered buses in the upcoming year. This new fleet of electric buses will lower carbon emissions and provide students with more efficient, sustainable transportation. This project also includes the installation of a dozen electric charging stations.

The Government of Canada is investing $2.1 million and the Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $2.7 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

"Prince Edward Island is establishing itself as a mecca for innovative, sustainable, low-carbon solutions. These new electric school buses will replace an aging diesel fleet, helping get students to school and back, and supporting a cleaner future for islanders. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"It is important that we lead by example and continue to put a climate lens on the decisions and investments we make as we look to create a more sustainable and climate resilient Prince Edward Island. Clean transportation is critical to addressing climate change, and these new electric school buses are a great step forward. When our children step up onto an electric school bus, it is important that the bus they ride supports a healthy environment and future for them and generations of Islanders to enjoy."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"With the deployment of 12 Lion Electric school buses, Prince Edward Island is proving itself as a pioneer in the decarbonisation of school transit, while putting the health of its students first. We are pleased to work as partners in moving kids to school safely while advancing the province toward a zero-emission future, and excited to see the benefits of electrification to the community as a whole."

Marc Bédard, President and Founder of The Lion Electric Co.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $363 million in 131 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 131 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

