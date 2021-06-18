Big Rock Brewery Announces Closing of Etobicoke Divestiture

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of the sale of its Etobicoke assets and assignment of its related lease obligations to a private counterparty for total cash consideration of $2.1 million, net of transaction costs.

As previously announced, the cash proceeds will be used to make full repayment of the Corporation's equipment lease liabilities associated with the Etobicoke assets, in addition to increasing the Corporation's 2021 capital budget related to its information technology and digital transformation initiatives.

The Corporation will continue to meet market demand in Ontario through utilization of its brewing assets at its Toronto Liberty Commons location.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Big Rock's future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information are not facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by the use of statements that include words or phrases such as, "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely" "may", "project", "predict", "propose", "potential", "might", "plan", "seek", "should", "targeting", "will", and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Big Rock believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon by readers, as actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to Big Rock's ability to meet market demand in Ontario.

With respect to the forward-looking statements listed above and contained in this news release, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the market demand in Ontario.

Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information and statements contained herein include the risk factors set out in the Corporation's annual information form and also include, but are not limited to, that Big Rock's brewing assets at its Toronto Liberty Commons location will not be able to meet market demand in Ontario.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Big Rock does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information and statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

For further information: Wayne Arsenault, President & Chief Executive Officer, or Don Sewell, Chief Financial Officer: Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]

