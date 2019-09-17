Big Pharma selects Kneat's Commissioning, Qualification and Validation platform

LIMERICK, Ireland, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat") is pleased to announce that it signed a three-year contract with one of the worlds largest pharmaceutical companies to enable digital transformation for its many validation work processes. This master service agreement allows the customer and its affiliates to expand Kneat Gx across its 100+ global manufacturing sites and represents a significant opportunity for growth and expansion of Kneat's software.

"We are excited to be the chosen solution for this innovative customer and we look forward to working closely with their team to digitize all aspects of their validation processes", said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "This company is a standard setter for manufacturing processes within the life sciences industry and we will be focussing on scaling Kneat Gx across their sites in the coming years."

Implementation will begin immediately at a lead European site with a go-live date in Q4 2019.

Kneat continues to expand its customer pipeline and will report on further developments as they occur.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

For further information: Sarah Oliver, Chief Financial Officer, kneat.com, inc., 2001-1969 Upper Water Street, Halifax, NS, B3J 3R7, T: +353 61 203826, E: investors@kneat.com

