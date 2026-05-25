Big League Food Company Launches Wholesale Ordering Platform, Powered by Shopify

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Big League Food Company (BLFC) is excited to announce the launch of its new digital wholesale portal. Powered by Shopify, the platform transforms how independent retailers source local goods, providing real-time inventory access and seamless ordering for over 700+ curated Canadian products.

The platform is now live for BLFC's network of 650 active wholesale accounts, spanning from London to Oshawa and Niagara to Muskoka.

Modern Tech Meets Local Food

While traditional distribution often relies on manual order sheets and legacy software, BLFC's Shopify-powered portal offers a consumer-grade wholesale experience. By digitizing the procurement process, BLFC enables independent retailers to spend less time on paperwork and more time on their customers.

Key Platform Features:

700+ Premium Products: Direct access to a catalog where 80% of items--including favorites from Village Juicery, Dear Grain, Detour Coffee, and Tori's Bakeshop --are exclusive to the BLFC network

Direct access to a catalog where 80% of items--including favorites from --are exclusive to the BLFC network Live Inventory & Tracking: Real-time visibility eliminates out-of-stock surprises, while integrated delivery tracking provides precise arrival windows.

Real-time visibility eliminates out-of-stock surprises, while integrated delivery tracking provides precise arrival windows. Complete Account Transparency: One-click access to dedicated account reps, digital invoices, credit memos, and full order history.

One-click access to dedicated account reps, digital invoices, credit memos, and full order history. Next-Day Reliability: Free next-day delivery on orders over $100 via BLFC's owned fleet.

Data-Driven Curation

What separates BLFC from national distributors is its integrated platform. Because BLFC operates both retail and wholesale businesses, it uses real-time consumer data from its own stores to validate emerging trends.

"For too long, independent retailers have been stuck with legacy tools and fragmented supply chains," says Tyler Colford, Managing Director at Big League Food Company. "We're changing that by putting a world-class digital storefront in their hands. This platform isn't just about efficiency; it's about giving local businesses a best-in-class experience to compete--and win--against the national chains."

Rapid Growth & Regional Impact

The launch follows a year of aggressive expansion for BLFC:

Scale: Added 200+ active accounts in the last 12 months.

Added 200+ active accounts in the last 12 months. Growth: 20%+ year-over-year wholesale revenue growth.

20%+ year-over-year wholesale revenue growth. Reach: Full coverage across Southern Ontario, including seasonal expansion into the Muskoka region.

About Big League Food Company

Big League Food Company is a Toronto-based food platform scaling emerging food brands in Ontario. Our current portfolio includes Dark Horse Espresso Bar, Dear Grain, Village Juicery, and Detour Coffee.

Our wholesale network extends these brands beyond our corporate stores, supplying regional partners with high-quality, locally manufactured food and beverage.

Our mission is to build regional champions by preserving the quality, values, and independence that defines them.

SOURCE Big League Food Company

Media Contact: Max Daviau, [email protected]