Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit Delivering Roadmap to Rapidly Deploying Advanced Planning in Weeks
May 25, 2021, 07:00 ET
Kinaxis virtual conference highlighting real world best practices, lessons learned and how to quickly realize value with next generation supply chain planning
OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, will host the Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit on June 1-2, 2021. Driven by the theme of "Accelerate your transformation now!" the virtual summit will focus on how business leaders can quickly seize the opportunity to retool their supply chain for the new normal to start driving impact and value today and be ready for any future or disruption.
Join supply chain practitioners and experts from Mars, Bell, Kinaxis and more to hear how leading companies are embracing digital transformation to maintain competitive advantage with real-life use cases, demos, lessons learned and change management processes.
"Supply chains have never been more relevant as evident by their growing role in the success or failure of a business -- especially during times of volatility," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Innovative leaders have realized incremental change isn't enough to mitigate the risks and capitalize on the opportunities that come with disruption. The craft of supply chain planning is experiencing a fundamental evolution in the planning governance model and has given rise to the need for a new technique, a new way of concurrent thinking, and the speakers at this event are graciously sharing their insights and success stories on how to do that."
Event Details:
- Register for Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit (NA/EMEA) – June 1 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
- Register for Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit (APAC) – June 2 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm JST
About Kinaxis Inc.
Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.
For further information: Media Relations: Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, [email protected], 343-998-7284; Investor Relations: Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613
Share this article