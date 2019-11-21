Bicycling at Parc Jean-Drapeau - Closure of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and the bike path for the winter season

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the recent snowfalls, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is announcing a series of changes for the use of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and the closing of the South Shore bike path. Please be aware that:

Since Monday, November 18 , the markings denoting the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve bike path have been removed, and this is no longer being maintained for usage by sports enthusiasts. For the entire winter period, vehicular traffic will now be two-way traffic between the top of the Pavillon de la Tunisie and the Pavillon du Canada ; The South Shore bike path, including the Saint-Lambert locks, will remain open until Monday, December 2 inclusively. Access via the locks will be diverted to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge due to construction work on Riverside Street. There will be snow removal on the bike trail between the Jacques-Cartier and Concorde Bridges until the closing of Jacques-Cartier Bridge's multi-purpose route. On some of the segments of the travel route, cyclists will be sharing the road with car traffic.

Cyclists wishing to continue to do bike riding via the Parc, until December 2, will have to share the road with vehicular traffic: motorists and cyclists are urged to be careful. To keep abreast of any notices regarding our facilities, please go to parcjeandrapeau.com and our social media platforms @parcjeandrapeau.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is a para-municipal organization of the City of Montréal whose mission is to manage, administrate, develop, protect and animate Parc Jean-Drapeau.

