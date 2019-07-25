Bhang Retains Hybrid Financial and Boom Capital to Enhance Investor Relations and Capital Markets Exposure

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG), is pleased to announce that it has retained Boom Capital Markets Inc. ("Boom") and Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") as consultants to provide investor relations services on behalf of Bhang. These consultants are investor relations specialists with a focus on introducing Canadian companies of merit to broader institutional and retail investor audiences.

"We look forward to working with Hybrid and Boom to increase Bhang's market awareness and further engage with the global investment community," said Tom Stein, President of Bhang.

Bhang will pay Boom a total fee of $5,000 per month and granted yesterday to Boom after market close 250,000 options to purchase subordinate voting shares of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options granted to Boom are exercisable at a price of $0.55 and expire on July 24, 2021. Bhang may terminate its agreement with Boom for any reason with 30 days' notice.

Bhang will pay Hybrid a monthly fee of $29,166.67. Hybrid will provide services for an initial term of six months and the agreement shall be automatically renewed for successive three-month terms thereafter until written notice of termination is provided to Hybrid at least 15 days prior to the end of the term.

Other than the option grant to Boom, none of the retained consultants has an interest, direct or indirect, in Bhang or its securities.

Share Issuance

Bhang also announces that it has issued 1,500,000 subordinate voting shares to certain consultants for services rendered. Bhang also issued 179,243 subordinate voting shares pursuant to a debt settlement arrangement with a vendor. The subordinate voting shares were issued at a price of $0.55 per share.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted cannabis house of brands with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others (which are sold through its licensees and/or by Bhang directly). Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to consumers. Learn more at bhangnation.com.

