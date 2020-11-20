Bhang Amends Secured Credit Facility with Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, announced today the Company has amended its secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ("CGOC") (CSE: CGOC) which was entered into on July 17, 2020.

The Company and CGOC amended the Credit Facility for CGOC to provide up to an additional $500,000 in principal for a total of up to $1,500,000 to be used for general working capital purposes. All other terms of the Credit Facility remain unchanged. As of the date hereof, CGOC has advanced a total of $1,350,000 under the Credit Facility.

CGOC is an insider of the Company as it owns greater than 10% of the subordinate voting shares of the Company. Accordingly, the above mentioned transaction represents a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 available on the basis of the securities of the Company not being listed on specified markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange or certain foreign stock exchanges. The Company is also relying on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the transaction, or the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's "market capitalization" (as defined in MI 61-101).

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks™. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and the #1 and #2 edible in Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally-distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com. Live Life with a Bhang!

For further information: INVESTORS CONTACT: Jamie L. Pearson, Director & CEO, Bhang Inc., (406) 208-3488, [email protected]