BGP Acquisition Corp. Statement Regarding Recent Media Coverage

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - BGP Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BGP.U) (NEO: BGP.WT.U) (OTCQX: BGPPF) (OTCQX: BGPAF) (the "Corporation") is aware of an article dated today regarding a potential qualifying transaction for the Corporation. The Corporation confirmed that it is in discussions regarding a qualifying transaction, but has not finalized definitive agreements in respect of a qualifying transaction and will disclose details regarding any potential transaction if and when it is legally required or otherwise appropriate to do so.

BGP Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

