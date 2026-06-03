BGO Properties and Visitt announce national strategic partnership to power AI-driven operations

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- BGO Properties, a Canadian leader in real estate property management and services, and Visitt, the leading AI-powered property operations platform, today announced a partnership to deliver AI-powered solutions across a national portfolio of commercial real estate assets. As part of the partnership, the rollout, which began this month, will be implemented across BGO Properties' assets in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec, encompassing 46 million square feet across more than 300 properties.

Visitt's AI-native platform delivers a comprehensive suite of intelligent capabilities for building operations and property management. This includes operational intelligence, such as work order intelligence, predictive and preventive maintenance, and full equipment lifecycle management--to help teams anticipate and resolve issues before they escalate. It also provides tenant experience tools for amenity management and improved tenant engagement, alongside vendor management capabilities that simplify coordination and oversight. Finally, Visitt's AI-driven insights and AI-powered agents orchestrate complex workflows end-to-end, from compliance and maintenance to tenant communications, empowering teams to eliminate inefficiencies and focus on higher-value work.

"Integrating AI into our property operations marks an important step toward unlocking new efficiencies across our Canadian portfolio. Through BGO Properties' partnership with Visitt, we're introducing tools designed to simplify complex workflows, enhance consistency across assets, and strengthen the tenant experience. We're optimistic about the potential this collaboration holds to drive innovation and improve service delivery across our managed properties." said Michelle Brown, BGO Properties' Head of Canada.

This new technology adoption offers a unified system with standardized workflows, improved SLA compliance, and the potential for significant portfolio-wide efficiencies. By consolidating operations into Visitt's AI-powered platform, BGO Properties aims to achieve measurable cost savings, strengthen service delivery, and enhance tenant satisfaction across its Canadian assets

"Partnering with BGO Properties to power such a significant and diverse portfolio is a milestone not only for Visitt, but for the future of property operations in Canada," said Visitt CEO, Itay Oren. "Our AI-first platform is purpose-built to streamline operations at scale, introducing the next generation of building technology operations with work order intelligence, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation--so BGO Properties' teams, vendors, and call centers can unlock new levels of efficiency, performance, and tenant experience."

Visitt is tailored for bilingual operations, supporting seamless adoption across Canada's dual-language markets. By combining automation with multilingual functionality, Visitt ensures that every property team and tenant can engage with the platform in the language they're most comfortable with, driving both efficiency and inclusivity.

About BGO Properties

BGO Properties is a leading provider of commercial property management and leasing services in Canada, with a broad range of real estate services aimed at creating sustainable value for our clients. With over 450 properties under our management representing over 68 million sq. ft. of commercial and residential property (as of December 31, 2025), our clients have trusted BGO Properties to deliver an institutional standard of quality and discipline to their real estate management needs for more than three decades. Our trusted team of over 1,000 industry experts professionals deliver strategies and on-the-ground services to help transform our clients' office, industrial, retail, and multi-family properties into destinations of choice for tenants.

BGO Properties is the Canadian real estate property management and leasing division of BentallGreenOak (Canada) Limited Partnership. BGO is a global real estate investment management advisor, real estate lender, and globally recognized provider of real estate services. BGO is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life.

For more information, please visit https://bgoproperties.com

About Visitt

Visitt is the AI-native property operations platform built to streamline and scale building management. Trusted by leading owners, operators, and occupiers worldwide, Visitt combines intelligent automation, predictive insights, and next-generation tools to improve service delivery, reduce costs, and elevate tenant experience across office, industrial, retail, and multifamily portfolios.

For more information, please visit https://visitt.io/

SOURCE Visitt

For BGO Properties: [email protected]; For Visitt: Philip Ramirez [email protected]; Victoria Cohen [email protected]