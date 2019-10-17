BGM Expands Mineralization with Discovery of Lowhee Zone. New Drilling Intersects 6.13 g/t Gold Over 5.95 m. High Grade Zones Confirmed on Cow Mountain Infill Including 9.60 g/t Gold over 11.1 m, 102 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m and 358 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m
Oct 17, 2019, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM. the "Company" or "BGM") is pleased to announce the new drilling results from the 2019 exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project in central British Columbia.
New results from 39 recent holes on Barkerville Mountain (KL Zone) include 10.92 g/t Au over 3.65 meters including a sample of 30.20 g/t Au over 0.90 meter in exploration hole BM-19-057, 6.60 g/t Au over 7.25 meters in BM-19-068 and 44.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole BM-19-078, located approximately 500 meters from the Bonanza Ledge deposit. The apparent strike length of this system is 1.5 kilometers, outlined from the recent drill results and the Company's detailed lithological and structural mapping programs conducted over the last two years.
A new target area was tested between the Cow Mountain and Bonanza Ledge deposits, east of the Lowhee Fault. The first five holes in this area, known as the Lowhee Zone, have returned anomalous gold results including 30.80 g/t Au over 0.70 meter in BM-19-084, 5.10 g/t Au over 5.95 meters in BM-19-087 and 6.13 g/t Au over 5.15 meters in BM-19-088. This area is interpreted to be the offset extension of Cow Mountain, based on the Company's detailed lithological and structural mapping programs and geochemical sampling. The Company is currently exploring this area with one diamond drill rig.
In addition to recent drilling on Barkerville Mountain, one diamond drill rig is operating to further delineate the Cow Mountain Deposit. The infill drilling on Cow Mountain continues to confirm the continuity of vein corridors with high grade intercepts including CM-19-008, which assayed 83.19 g/t Au over 2.60 g/t Au including 358 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, CM-19-019 intersected a vein corridor that assayed 9.60 g/t Au over 11.10 meters including a sample of 129 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and CM-19-020 assayed 9.17 g/t Au over 10.25 meters including a sample of 60.70 g/t Au over 1.40 meters.
Barkerville Mountain Drilling Highlights (KL Zone)
- BM-19-040: 5.36 g/t Au over 6.60 meters
- BM-19-047: 28.40 g/t Au over 1.00 meter
- BM-19-057: 10.92 g/t Au over 3.65 meters including 30.20 g/t Au over 0.90 meter
- BM-19-068: 6.60 g/t Au over 7.25 meters
- BM-19-074: 7.91 g/t Au over 6.40 meters
- BM-19-078: 44.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
NEW Lowhee Zone Drilling Highlights
- BM-19-084: 30.80 g/t Au over 0.70 meter
- BM-19-087: 5.10 g/t Au over 5.95 meters
- BM-19-088: 6.13 g/t Au over 5.15 meters
Cow Mountain Drilling Highlights
- CM-19-001: 6.33 g/t Au over 7.20 meters
- CM-19-003: 9.21 g/t Au over 3.75 meters
- CM-19-004: 38.77 g/t Au over 1.50 meters including 102 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
- CM-19-008: 83.19 g/t Au over 2.60 meters including 358 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
- CM-19-011: 26.0 g/t Au over 1.50 meters
- CM-19-011: 70.7 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
- CM-19-014: 14.61 g/t Au over 5.60 meters including 55.7 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
- CM-19-019:9.60 g/t Au over 11.10 meters including 129 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
- CM-19-020: 9.17 g/t Au over 10.25 meters including 60.70 g/t Au over 1.40 meters
- CM-19-022: 13.68 g/t Au over 3.50 meters including 88.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter
- CM-19-025:5.94 g/t Au over 12.40 meters including 40.90 g/t Au over 1.10 meters
True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.
Complete assay highlights are presented in Tables 1 and 2 below. Drill hole collar information is presented in Table 3 and Illustrated in Figures 1 to 3. The Cariboo Gold Project 3D deposit model with drill hole locations and assay highlights is located on the Company's website:
Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model
Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the F3 fold and hosted within the sandstones. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Felipe Castaneda and Kevin Pinkerton. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.
Quality Assurance – Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).
About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.
The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 compliant resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to pemit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.
Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Table 1: Barkerville Mountain Length Weighted Gold Composites
|
HOLE ID
|
DEPTH
|
DEPTH
|
LENGTH
|
AU G/T
|
TARGET
|
BM-19-040
|
118.80
|
119.30
|
0.50
|
18.45
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-040
|
128.50
|
129.00
|
0.50
|
9.13
|
BM-19-040
|
164.65
|
171.25
|
6.60
|
5.36
|
BM-19-040
|
Including
|
165.50
|
167.00
|
1.50
|
10.65
|
BM-19-040
|
and
|
167.00
|
168.00
|
1.00
|
12.60
|
BM-19-041
|
376.30
|
378.00
|
1.70
|
9.08
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-041
|
384.70
|
385.20
|
0.50
|
4.27
|
BM-19-041
|
389.10
|
389.60
|
0.50
|
5.33
|
BM-19-042
|
161.95
|
162.50
|
0.55
|
7.96
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-042
|
202.10
|
203.05
|
0.95
|
8.15
|
BM-19-043
|
136.90
|
137.75
|
0.85
|
3.06
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-043
|
150.00
|
151.50
|
1.50
|
8.99
|
BM-19-043
|
171.30
|
171.80
|
0.50
|
5.31
|
BM-19-043
|
185.20
|
185.80
|
0.60
|
21.70
|
BM-19-043
|
219.40
|
221.10
|
1.70
|
13.24
|
BM-19-043
|
Including
|
219.40
|
220.10
|
0.70
|
29.90
|
BM-19-044
|
136.45
|
137.10
|
0.65
|
8.73
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-044
|
171.70
|
172.65
|
0.95
|
4.39
|
BM-19-045
|
46.15
|
46.75
|
0.60
|
4.11
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-045
|
48.00
|
48.65
|
0.65
|
2.91
|
BM-19-045
|
115.00
|
115.50
|
0.50
|
43.40
|
BM-19-045
|
128.65
|
129.40
|
0.75
|
21.30
|
BM-19-046
|
30.10
|
31.00
|
0.90
|
2.68
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-046
|
123.65
|
125.05
|
1.40
|
2.36
|
BM-19-047
|
60.50
|
61.50
|
1.00
|
28.40
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-047
|
78.10
|
78.90
|
0.80
|
5.71
|
BM-19-047
|
85.70
|
86.20
|
0.50
|
4.27
|
BM-19-047
|
92.50
|
93.10
|
0.60
|
6.20
|
BM-19-047
|
100.50
|
101.00
|
0.50
|
3.88
|
BM-19-047
|
110.10
|
111.60
|
1.50
|
3.70
|
BM-19-047
|
150.80
|
151.60
|
0.80
|
3.26
|
BM-19-047
|
160.00
|
161.00
|
1.00
|
7.43
|
BM-19-048
|
27.00
|
27.55
|
0.55
|
4.00
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-049
|
30.00
|
30.50
|
0.50
|
14.05
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-049
|
77.55
|
78.10
|
0.55
|
27.80
|
BM-19-049
|
90.00
|
91.25
|
1.25
|
4.29
|
BM-19-049
|
Including
|
90.00
|
90.50
|
0.50
|
7.06
|
BM-19-050
|
54.50
|
55.00
|
0.50
|
3.17
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-050
|
85.00
|
85.80
|
0.80
|
6.90
|
BM-19-050
|
166.75
|
167.45
|
0.70
|
3.18
|
BM-19-050
|
268.50
|
269.00
|
0.50
|
2.74
|
BM-19-050
|
274.60
|
275.20
|
0.60
|
4.13
|
BM-19-051
|
No significant assays
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-052
|
42.00
|
43.00
|
1.00
|
4.21
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-052
|
84.80
|
85.60
|
0.80
|
4.92
|
BM-19-052
|
298.00
|
300.30
|
2.30
|
3.31
|
BM-19-052
|
Including
|
298.00
|
298.60
|
0.60
|
9.54
|
BM-19-053
|
113.90
|
114.60
|
0.70
|
2.58
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-053
|
140.95
|
141.55
|
0.60
|
5.72
|
BM-19-053
|
244.60
|
245.10
|
0.50
|
4.17
|
BM-19-053
|
249.15
|
249.65
|
0.50
|
6.59
|
BM-19-053
|
416.25
|
418.65
|
2.40
|
7.67
|
BM-19-053
|
Including
|
416.25
|
417.00
|
0.75
|
19.65
|
BM-19-053
|
437.15
|
437.65
|
0.50
|
6.22
|
BM-19-054
|
156.30
|
156.80
|
0.50
|
2.92
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-054
|
166.00
|
166.50
|
0.50
|
7.65
|
BM-19-054
|
252.50
|
253.00
|
0.50
|
4.26
|
BM-19-055
|
36.20
|
46.10
|
9.90
|
1.54
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-055
|
Including
|
36.20
|
36.70
|
0.50
|
4.98
|
BM-19-055
|
and
|
38.70
|
39.25
|
0.55
|
4.10
|
BM-19-055
|
and
|
43.20
|
44.10
|
0.90
|
3.73
|
BM-19-055
|
and
|
45.60
|
46.10
|
0.50
|
2.92
|
BM-19-055
|
62.50
|
63.10
|
0.60
|
2.69
|
BM-19-055
|
137.55
|
138.50
|
0.95
|
7.08
|
BM-19-056
|
270.00
|
270.55
|
0.55
|
2.87
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-056
|
343.80
|
344.30
|
0.50
|
5.72
|
BM-19-057
|
220.90
|
221.40
|
0.50
|
6.01
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-057
|
235.60
|
236.10
|
0.50
|
12.05
|
BM-19-057
|
258.25
|
261.90
|
3.65
|
10.92
|
BM-19-057
|
Including
|
258.25
|
258.95
|
0.70
|
11.00
|
BM-19-057
|
and
|
261.00
|
261.90
|
0.90
|
30.20
|
BM-19-057
|
278.30
|
279.10
|
0.80
|
5.56
|
BM-19-057
|
305.10
|
311.00
|
5.90
|
2.61
|
BM-19-057
|
Including
|
310.50
|
311.00
|
0.50
|
13.45
|
BM-19-058
|
85.55
|
86.50
|
0.95
|
3.36
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-058
|
101.00
|
101.90
|
0.90
|
7.17
|
BM-19-058
|
110.95
|
111.80
|
0.85
|
4.21
|
BM-19-058
|
117.70
|
118.85
|
1.15
|
4.72
|
BM-19-059
|
11.40
|
11.90
|
0.50
|
5.22
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-059
|
111.90
|
112.40
|
0.50
|
9.02
|
BM-19-060
|
32.40
|
33.00
|
0.60
|
10.30
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-060
|
64.90
|
65.95
|
1.05
|
4.14
|
BM-19-061
|
No significant assays
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-062
|
No significant assays
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-063
|
117.30
|
118.60
|
1.30
|
18.93
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-063
|
Including
|
117.30
|
118.10
|
0.80
|
27.60
|
BM-19-063
|
276.40
|
276.90
|
0.50
|
2.74
|
BM-19-064
|
92.30
|
94.00
|
1.70
|
5.61
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-064
|
Including
|
92.30
|
93.10
|
0.80
|
8.68
|
BM-19-065
|
49.60
|
50.50
|
0.90
|
4.28
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-065
|
56.40
|
56.90
|
0.50
|
9.96
|
BM-19-065
|
188.00
|
188.50
|
0.50
|
3.21
|
BM-19-065
|
222.45
|
223.40
|
0.95
|
10.15
|
BM-19-065
|
238.10
|
238.95
|
0.85
|
4.31
|
BM-19-065
|
320.55
|
324.40
|
3.85
|
5.92
|
BM-19-065
|
Including
|
322.80
|
323.90
|
1.10
|
17.55
|
BM-19-065
|
342.25
|
343.10
|
0.85
|
10.65
|
BM-19-065
|
387.25
|
388.05
|
0.80
|
4.56
|
BM-19-065
|
407.25
|
409.10
|
1.85
|
8.00
|
BM-19-065
|
Including
|
407.25
|
407.80
|
0.55
|
21.10
|
BM-19-066
|
146.00
|
148.50
|
2.50
|
3.37
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-066
|
Including
|
147.50
|
148.50
|
1.00
|
6.06
|
BM-19-066
|
175.90
|
176.40
|
0.50
|
4.79
|
BM-19-066
|
178.50
|
179.00
|
0.50
|
6.60
|
BM-19-066
|
202.85
|
203.50
|
0.65
|
5.18
|
BM-19-066
|
340.10
|
340.90
|
0.80
|
5.74
|
BM-19-067
|
No significant assays
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-068
|
20.10
|
20.75
|
0.65
|
5.73
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-068
|
66.20
|
66.70
|
0.50
|
2.93
|
BM-19-068
|
69.00
|
70.00
|
1.00
|
3.37
|
BM-19-068
|
159.50
|
176.90
|
17.40
|
1.09
|
BM-19-068
|
Including
|
164.15
|
164.70
|
0.55
|
4.67
|
BM-19-068
|
and
|
169.65
|
170.30
|
0.65
|
4.58
|
BM-19-068
|
and
|
174.15
|
174.65
|
0.50
|
10.35
|
BM-19-068
|
185.30
|
192.55
|
7.25
|
6.60
|
BM-19-068
|
Including
|
185.30
|
186.70
|
1.40
|
10.60
|
BM-19-068
|
and
|
189.55
|
190.30
|
0.75
|
11.40
|
BM-19-068
|
and
|
190.90
|
191.60
|
0.70
|
19.70
|
BM-19-068
|
210.10
|
212.35
|
2.25
|
2.57
|
BM-19-068
|
Including
|
210.10
|
210.65
|
0.55
|
7.28
|
BM-19-068
|
216.40
|
217.15
|
0.75
|
5.02
|
BM-19-068
|
226.50
|
229.20
|
2.70
|
3.12
|
BM-19-068
|
Including
|
228.50
|
229.20
|
0.70
|
10.30
|
BM-19-069
|
65.50
|
66.00
|
0.50
|
6.98
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-069
|
206.40
|
206.90
|
0.50
|
6.12
|
BM-19-069
|
242.70
|
245.40
|
2.70
|
2.42
|
BM-19-069
|
Including
|
242.70
|
243.90
|
1.20
|
5.05
|
BM-19-069
|
273.00
|
277.00
|
4.00
|
1.36
|
BM-19-069
|
Including
|
274.05
|
274.55
|
0.50
|
4.16
|
BM-19-069
|
318.00
|
318.50
|
0.50
|
5.16
|
BM-19-069
|
324.85
|
325.55
|
0.70
|
3.99
|
BM-19-070
|
57.50
|
60.00
|
2.50
|
1.93
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-070
|
196.60
|
197.10
|
0.50
|
3.15
|
BM-19-070
|
247.00
|
247.50
|
0.50
|
4.11
|
BM-19-071
|
17.75
|
21.75
|
4.00
|
6.66
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-071
|
Including
|
19.85
|
20.35
|
0.50
|
27.30
|
BM-19-071
|
and
|
21.25
|
21.75
|
0.50
|
21.20
|
BM-19-071
|
123.65
|
124.95
|
1.30
|
7.05
|
BM-19-071
|
Including
|
124.25
|
124.95
|
0.70
|
10.85
|
BM-19-071
|
151.05
|
151.55
|
0.50
|
15.50
|
BM-19-071
|
159.45
|
160.00
|
0.55
|
4.32
|
BM-19-071
|
188.15
|
188.85
|
0.70
|
8.13
|
BM-19-071
|
190.85
|
191.35
|
0.50
|
3.48
|
BM-19-071
|
259.30
|
260.00
|
0.70
|
4.90
|
BM-19-071
|
284.25
|
284.85
|
0.60
|
14.80
|
BM-19-071
|
334.80
|
336.75
|
1.95
|
5.08
|
BM-19-071
|
Including
|
336.10
|
336.75
|
0.65
|
10.60
|
BM-19-071
|
365.50
|
366.30
|
0.80
|
4.07
|
BM-19-072
|
212.50
|
213.05
|
0.55
|
8.37
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-072
|
261.00
|
261.90
|
0.90
|
3.04
|
BM-19-072
|
320.85
|
326.00
|
5.15
|
2.80
|
BM-19-072
|
Including
|
325.05
|
326.00
|
0.95
|
10.15
|
BM-19-072
|
354.10
|
355.10
|
1.00
|
6.51
|
BM-19-072
|
370.30
|
370.80
|
0.50
|
9.64
|
BM-19-072
|
398.35
|
399.45
|
1.10
|
4.05
|
BM-19-072
|
406.30
|
407.60
|
1.30
|
7.13
|
BM-19-072
|
462.80
|
463.30
|
0.50
|
3.85
|
BM-19-073
|
48.30
|
49.00
|
0.70
|
3.09
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-073
|
57.20
|
57.85
|
0.65
|
5.73
|
BM-19-073
|
100.00
|
100.50
|
0.50
|
6.89
|
BM-19-073
|
143.30
|
144.00
|
0.70
|
5.61
|
BM-19-073
|
159.00
|
159.70
|
0.70
|
4.20
|
BM-19-073
|
181.60
|
182.65
|
1.05
|
5.99
|
BM-19-073
|
Including
|
182.15
|
182.65
|
0.50
|
10.85
|
BM-19-073
|
189.40
|
189.90
|
0.50
|
18.00
|
BM-19-073
|
193.40
|
197.70
|
4.30
|
3.15
|
BM-19-073
|
Including
|
197.20
|
197.70
|
0.50
|
21.10
|
BM-19-073
|
409.80
|
414.00
|
4.20
|
4.38
|
BM-19-073
|
Including
|
409.80
|
410.30
|
0.50
|
14.65
|
BM-19-073
|
and
|
411.75
|
412.65
|
0.90
|
10.30
|
BM-19-073
|
432.80
|
433.35
|
0.55
|
4.15
|
BM-19-074
|
103.30
|
103.95
|
0.65
|
6.40
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-074
|
108.85
|
109.50
|
0.65
|
4.33
|
BM-19-074
|
131.30
|
132.00
|
0.70
|
12.55
|
BM-19-074
|
179.20
|
185.60
|
6.40
|
7.91
|
BM-19-074
|
Including
|
180.00
|
181.10
|
1.10
|
11.05
|
BM-19-074
|
and
|
184.15
|
185.60
|
1.45
|
18.55
|
BM-19-074
|
195.20
|
195.90
|
0.70
|
6.11
|
BM-19-074
|
222.85
|
223.60
|
0.75
|
11.75
|
BM-19-074
|
319.50
|
320.00
|
0.50
|
3.25
|
BM-19-075
|
32.65
|
33.15
|
0.50
|
2.54
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-075
|
45.35
|
45.95
|
0.60
|
2.20
|
BM-19-075
|
52.15
|
53.20
|
1.05
|
2.49
|
BM-19-076
|
28.00
|
28.50
|
0.50
|
7.52
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-076
|
48.00
|
49.35
|
1.35
|
5.68
|
BM-19-076
|
60.10
|
61.40
|
1.30
|
11.50
|
BM-19-076
|
65.50
|
66.50
|
1.00
|
5.11
|
BM-19-076
|
174.00
|
174.50
|
0.50
|
5.63
|
BM-19-076
|
292.15
|
292.75
|
0.60
|
4.73
|
BM-19-077
|
48.90
|
50.00
|
1.10
|
3.92
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-077
|
Including
|
48.90
|
49.40
|
0.50
|
7.70
|
BM-19-077
|
61.00
|
61.50
|
0.50
|
16.25
|
BM-19-077
|
152.85
|
153.35
|
0.50
|
11.00
|
BM-19-077
|
210.00
|
210.50
|
0.50
|
3.79
|
BM-19-077
|
318.50
|
319.00
|
0.50
|
3.38
|
BM-19-078
|
15.75
|
19.00
|
3.25
|
4.17
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-078
|
Including
|
15.75
|
16.25
|
0.50
|
22.50
|
BM-19-078
|
36.50
|
37.00
|
0.50
|
12.30
|
BM-19-078
|
112.75
|
113.25
|
0.50
|
44.20
|
BM-19-078
|
123.55
|
124.55
|
1.00
|
7.42
|
BM-19-078
|
199.50
|
200.00
|
0.50
|
10.95
|
BM-19-078
|
252.30
|
252.85
|
0.55
|
11.95
|
BM-19-078
|
269.90
|
270.40
|
0.50
|
3.29
|
BM-19-078
|
429.00
|
429.50
|
0.50
|
5.16
|
BM-19-079
|
Assays Pending
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-080
|
Assays Pending
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-081
|
132.85
|
134.00
|
1.15
|
7.79
|
Lowhee
|
BM-19-081
|
140.70
|
141.30
|
0.60
|
4.00
|
BM-19-081
|
244.75
|
245.25
|
0.50
|
5.61
|
BM-19-081
|
277.20
|
277.80
|
0.60
|
6.58
|
BM-19-081
|
447.25
|
448.00
|
0.75
|
3.67
|
BM-19-082
|
Assays Pending
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-083
|
Assays Pending
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-084
|
84.50
|
86.25
|
1.75
|
14.41
|
Lowhee
|
BM-19-084
|
Including
|
85.55
|
86.25
|
0.70
|
30.80
|
BM-19-084
|
95.85
|
99.10
|
3.25
|
5.72
|
BM-19-084
|
Including
|
96.80
|
98.30
|
1.50
|
11.85
|
BM-19-084
|
395.25
|
395.85
|
0.60
|
7.95
|
BM-19-085
|
Assays Pending
|
KL Zone
|
BM-19-086
|
68.00
|
68.50
|
0.50
|
5.04
|
Lowhee
|
BM-19-086
|
72.50
|
73.00
|
0.50
|
18.90
|
BM-19-087
|
77.10
|
77.60
|
0.50
|
6.68
|
Lowhee
|
BM-19-087
|
79.80
|
80.30
|
0.50
|
4.77
|
BM-19-087
|
90.70
|
96.65
|
5.95
|
5.10
|
BM-19-087
|
Including
|
90.70
|
91.20
|
0.50
|
11.15
|
BM-19-087
|
and
|
92.10
|
92.80
|
0.70
|
12.55
|
BM-19-087
|
and
|
96.05
|
96.65
|
0.60
|
8.72
|
BM-19-087
|
153.50
|
154.40
|
0.90
|
4.10
|
BM-19-087
|
164.20
|
164.70
|
0.50
|
5.20
|
BM-19-087
|
178.00
|
179.00
|
1.00
|
20.90
|
BM-19-087
|
230.80
|
231.30
|
0.50
|
7.48
|
BM-19-088
|
37.40
|
42.55
|
5.15
|
6.13
|
Lowhee
|
BM-19-088
|
Including
|
40.10
|
40.75
|
0.65
|
8.68
|
BM-19-088
|
and
|
41.45
|
42.55
|
1.10
|
15.15
|
BM-19-088
|
78.00
|
78.70
|
0.70
|
7.88
|
BM-19-088
|
130.35
|
131.20
|
0.85
|
3.52
|
BM-19-088
|
134.90
|
135.40
|
0.50
|
3.20
|
BM-19-088
|
143.15
|
143.65
|
0.50
|
4.90
|
BM-19-088
|
167.75
|
171.95
|
4.20
|
3.41
|
BM-19-088
|
Including
|
167.75
|
168.35
|
0.60
|
16.70
|
BM-19-088
|
204.65
|
205.25
|
0.60
|
3.82
|
BM-19-088
|
228.60
|
229.20
|
0.60
|
6.47
|
BM-19-088
|
242.60
|
243.10
|
0.50
|
17.50
|
BM-19-088
|
254.70
|
259.20
|
4.50
|
3.94
|
BM-19-088
|
Including
|
254.70
|
255.30
|
0.60
|
21.40
Table 2: Cow Mountain Length Weighted Gold Composites
|
HOLE ID
|
DEPTH
|
DEPTH
|
LENGTH
|
AU G/T
|
CM-19-001
|
23.90
|
24.50
|
0.60
|
11.00
|
254.50
|
255.00
|
0.50
|
35.00
|
265.75
|
272.95
|
7.20
|
6.33
|
Including
|
266.25
|
266.75
|
0.50
|
10.90
|
and
|
267.80
|
268.45
|
0.65
|
32.30
|
and
271.95