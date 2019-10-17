BGM Expands Mineralization with Discovery of Lowhee Zone. New Drilling Intersects 6.13 g/t Gold Over 5.95 m. High Grade Zones Confirmed on Cow Mountain Infill Including 9.60 g/t Gold over 11.1 m, 102 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m and 358 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m

New results from 39 recent holes on Barkerville Mountain (KL Zone) include 10.92 g/t Au over 3.65 meters including a sample of 30.20 g/t Au over 0.90 meter in exploration hole BM-19-057, 6.60 g/t Au over 7.25 meters in BM-19-068 and 44.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole BM-19-078, located approximately 500 meters from the Bonanza Ledge deposit. The apparent strike length of this system is 1.5 kilometers, outlined from the recent drill results and the Company's detailed lithological and structural mapping programs conducted over the last two years.

A new target area was tested between the Cow Mountain and Bonanza Ledge deposits, east of the Lowhee Fault. The first five holes in this area, known as the Lowhee Zone, have returned anomalous gold results including 30.80 g/t Au over 0.70 meter in BM-19-084, 5.10 g/t Au over 5.95 meters in BM-19-087 and 6.13 g/t Au over 5.15 meters in BM-19-088. This area is interpreted to be the offset extension of Cow Mountain, based on the Company's detailed lithological and structural mapping programs and geochemical sampling. The Company is currently exploring this area with one diamond drill rig.

In addition to recent drilling on Barkerville Mountain, one diamond drill rig is operating to further delineate the Cow Mountain Deposit. The infill drilling on Cow Mountain continues to confirm the continuity of vein corridors with high grade intercepts including CM-19-008, which assayed 83.19 g/t Au over 2.60 g/t Au including 358 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, CM-19-019 intersected a vein corridor that assayed 9.60 g/t Au over 11.10 meters including a sample of 129 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and CM-19-020 assayed 9.17 g/t Au over 10.25 meters including a sample of 60.70 g/t Au over 1.40 meters.

Barkerville Mountain Drilling Highlights (KL Zone)

BM-19-040: 5.36 g/t Au over 6.60 meters

over 6.60 meters BM-19-047: 28.40 g/t Au over 1.00 meter

over 1.00 meter BM-19-057: 10.92 g/t Au over 3.65 meters including 30.20 g/t Au over 0.90 meter

over 3.65 meters including over 0.90 meter BM-19-068: 6.60 g/t Au over 7.25 meters

over 7.25 meters BM-19-074: 7.91 g/t Au over 6.40 meters

over 6.40 meters BM-19-078: 44.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

NEW Lowhee Zone Drilling Highlights

BM-19-084: 30.80 g/t Au over 0.70 meter

over 0.70 meter BM-19-087: 5.10 g/t Au over 5.95 meters

over 5.95 meters BM-19-088: 6.13 g/t Au over 5.15 meters

Cow Mountain Drilling Highlights

CM-19-001: 6.33 g/t Au over 7.20 meters

over 7.20 meters CM-19-003: 9.21 g/t Au over 3.75 meters

over 3.75 meters CM-19-004: 38.77 g/t Au over 1.50 meters including 102 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 1.50 meters including over 0.50 meter CM-19-008: 83.19 g/t Au over 2.60 meters including 358 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 2.60 meters including over 0.50 meter CM-19-011: 26.0 g/t Au over 1.50 meters

over 1.50 meters CM-19-011: 70.7 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter CM-19-014: 14.61 g/t Au over 5.60 meters including 55.7 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 5.60 meters including over 0.50 meter CM-19-019: 9.60 g/t Au over 11.10 meters including 129 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 11.10 meters including over 0.50 meter CM-19-020: 9.17 g/t Au over 10.25 meters including 60.70 g/t Au over 1.40 meters

over 10.25 meters including over 1.40 meters CM-19-022: 13.68 g/t Au over 3.50 meters including 88.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 3.50 meters including over 0.50 meter CM-19-025:5.94 g/t Au over 12.40 meters including 40.90 g/t Au over 1.10 meters

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Complete assay highlights are presented in Tables 1 and 2 below. Drill hole collar information is presented in Table 3 and Illustrated in Figures 1 to 3. The Cariboo Gold Project 3D deposit model with drill hole locations and assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the F3 fold and hosted within the sandstones. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Felipe Castaneda and Kevin Pinkerton. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 compliant resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to pemit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

Table 1: Barkerville Mountain Length Weighted Gold Composites

HOLE ID

DEPTH

FROM

(M) DEPTH

TO (M) LENGTH

(M) AU G/T TARGET BM-19-040

118.80 119.30 0.50 18.45 KL Zone BM-19-040

128.50 129.00 0.50 9.13

BM-19-040

164.65 171.25 6.60 5.36

BM-19-040 Including 165.50 167.00 1.50 10.65

BM-19-040 and 167.00 168.00 1.00 12.60

BM-19-041

376.30 378.00 1.70 9.08 KL Zone BM-19-041

384.70 385.20 0.50 4.27

BM-19-041

389.10 389.60 0.50 5.33

BM-19-042

161.95 162.50 0.55 7.96 KL Zone BM-19-042

202.10 203.05 0.95 8.15

BM-19-043

136.90 137.75 0.85 3.06 KL Zone BM-19-043

150.00 151.50 1.50 8.99

BM-19-043

171.30 171.80 0.50 5.31

BM-19-043

185.20 185.80 0.60 21.70

BM-19-043

219.40 221.10 1.70 13.24

BM-19-043 Including 219.40 220.10 0.70 29.90

BM-19-044

136.45 137.10 0.65 8.73 KL Zone BM-19-044

171.70 172.65 0.95 4.39

BM-19-045

46.15 46.75 0.60 4.11 KL Zone BM-19-045

48.00 48.65 0.65 2.91

BM-19-045

115.00 115.50 0.50 43.40

BM-19-045

128.65 129.40 0.75 21.30

BM-19-046

30.10 31.00 0.90 2.68 KL Zone BM-19-046

123.65 125.05 1.40 2.36

BM-19-047

60.50 61.50 1.00 28.40 KL Zone BM-19-047

78.10 78.90 0.80 5.71

BM-19-047

85.70 86.20 0.50 4.27

BM-19-047

92.50 93.10 0.60 6.20

BM-19-047

100.50 101.00 0.50 3.88

BM-19-047

110.10 111.60 1.50 3.70

BM-19-047

150.80 151.60 0.80 3.26

BM-19-047

160.00 161.00 1.00 7.43

BM-19-048

27.00 27.55 0.55 4.00 KL Zone BM-19-049

30.00 30.50 0.50 14.05 KL Zone BM-19-049

77.55 78.10 0.55 27.80

BM-19-049

90.00 91.25 1.25 4.29

BM-19-049 Including 90.00 90.50 0.50 7.06

BM-19-050

54.50 55.00 0.50 3.17 KL Zone BM-19-050

85.00 85.80 0.80 6.90

BM-19-050

166.75 167.45 0.70 3.18

BM-19-050

268.50 269.00 0.50 2.74

BM-19-050

274.60 275.20 0.60 4.13

BM-19-051 No significant assays





KL Zone BM-19-052

42.00 43.00 1.00 4.21 KL Zone BM-19-052

84.80 85.60 0.80 4.92

BM-19-052

298.00 300.30 2.30 3.31

BM-19-052 Including 298.00 298.60 0.60 9.54

BM-19-053

113.90 114.60 0.70 2.58 KL Zone BM-19-053

140.95 141.55 0.60 5.72

BM-19-053

244.60 245.10 0.50 4.17

BM-19-053

249.15 249.65 0.50 6.59

BM-19-053

416.25 418.65 2.40 7.67

BM-19-053 Including 416.25 417.00 0.75 19.65

BM-19-053

437.15 437.65 0.50 6.22

BM-19-054

156.30 156.80 0.50 2.92 KL Zone BM-19-054

166.00 166.50 0.50 7.65

BM-19-054

252.50 253.00 0.50 4.26

BM-19-055

36.20 46.10 9.90 1.54 KL Zone BM-19-055 Including 36.20 36.70 0.50 4.98

BM-19-055 and 38.70 39.25 0.55 4.10

BM-19-055 and 43.20 44.10 0.90 3.73

BM-19-055 and 45.60 46.10 0.50 2.92

BM-19-055

62.50 63.10 0.60 2.69

BM-19-055

137.55 138.50 0.95 7.08

BM-19-056

270.00 270.55 0.55 2.87 KL Zone BM-19-056

343.80 344.30 0.50 5.72

BM-19-057

220.90 221.40 0.50 6.01 KL Zone BM-19-057

235.60 236.10 0.50 12.05

BM-19-057

258.25 261.90 3.65 10.92

BM-19-057 Including 258.25 258.95 0.70 11.00

BM-19-057 and 261.00 261.90 0.90 30.20

BM-19-057

278.30 279.10 0.80 5.56

BM-19-057

305.10 311.00 5.90 2.61

BM-19-057 Including 310.50 311.00 0.50 13.45

BM-19-058

85.55 86.50 0.95 3.36 KL Zone BM-19-058

101.00 101.90 0.90 7.17

BM-19-058

110.95 111.80 0.85 4.21

BM-19-058

117.70 118.85 1.15 4.72

BM-19-059

11.40 11.90 0.50 5.22 KL Zone BM-19-059

111.90 112.40 0.50 9.02

BM-19-060

32.40 33.00 0.60 10.30 KL Zone BM-19-060

64.90 65.95 1.05 4.14

BM-19-061 No significant assays





KL Zone BM-19-062 No significant assays





KL Zone BM-19-063

117.30 118.60 1.30 18.93 KL Zone BM-19-063 Including 117.30 118.10 0.80 27.60

BM-19-063

276.40 276.90 0.50 2.74

BM-19-064

92.30 94.00 1.70 5.61 KL Zone BM-19-064 Including 92.30 93.10 0.80 8.68

BM-19-065

49.60 50.50 0.90 4.28 KL Zone BM-19-065

56.40 56.90 0.50 9.96

BM-19-065

188.00 188.50 0.50 3.21

BM-19-065

222.45 223.40 0.95 10.15

BM-19-065

238.10 238.95 0.85 4.31

BM-19-065

320.55 324.40 3.85 5.92

BM-19-065 Including 322.80 323.90 1.10 17.55

BM-19-065

342.25 343.10 0.85 10.65

BM-19-065

387.25 388.05 0.80 4.56

BM-19-065

407.25 409.10 1.85 8.00

BM-19-065 Including 407.25 407.80 0.55 21.10

BM-19-066

146.00 148.50 2.50 3.37 KL Zone BM-19-066 Including 147.50 148.50 1.00 6.06

BM-19-066

175.90 176.40 0.50 4.79

BM-19-066

178.50 179.00 0.50 6.60

BM-19-066

202.85 203.50 0.65 5.18

BM-19-066

340.10 340.90 0.80 5.74

BM-19-067 No significant assays





KL Zone BM-19-068

20.10 20.75 0.65 5.73 KL Zone BM-19-068

66.20 66.70 0.50 2.93

BM-19-068

69.00 70.00 1.00 3.37

BM-19-068

159.50 176.90 17.40 1.09

BM-19-068 Including 164.15 164.70 0.55 4.67

BM-19-068 and 169.65 170.30 0.65 4.58

BM-19-068 and 174.15 174.65 0.50 10.35

BM-19-068

185.30 192.55 7.25 6.60

BM-19-068 Including 185.30 186.70 1.40 10.60

BM-19-068 and 189.55 190.30 0.75 11.40

BM-19-068 and 190.90 191.60 0.70 19.70

BM-19-068

210.10 212.35 2.25 2.57

BM-19-068 Including 210.10 210.65 0.55 7.28

BM-19-068

216.40 217.15 0.75 5.02

BM-19-068

226.50 229.20 2.70 3.12

BM-19-068 Including 228.50 229.20 0.70 10.30

BM-19-069

65.50 66.00 0.50 6.98 KL Zone BM-19-069

206.40 206.90 0.50 6.12

BM-19-069

242.70 245.40 2.70 2.42

BM-19-069 Including 242.70 243.90 1.20 5.05

BM-19-069

273.00 277.00 4.00 1.36

BM-19-069 Including 274.05 274.55 0.50 4.16

BM-19-069

318.00 318.50 0.50 5.16

BM-19-069

324.85 325.55 0.70 3.99

BM-19-070

57.50 60.00 2.50 1.93 KL Zone BM-19-070

196.60 197.10 0.50 3.15

BM-19-070

247.00 247.50 0.50 4.11

BM-19-071

17.75 21.75 4.00 6.66 KL Zone BM-19-071 Including 19.85 20.35 0.50 27.30

BM-19-071 and 21.25 21.75 0.50 21.20

BM-19-071

123.65 124.95 1.30 7.05

BM-19-071 Including 124.25 124.95 0.70 10.85

BM-19-071

151.05 151.55 0.50 15.50

BM-19-071

159.45 160.00 0.55 4.32

BM-19-071

188.15 188.85 0.70 8.13

BM-19-071

190.85 191.35 0.50 3.48

BM-19-071

259.30 260.00 0.70 4.90

BM-19-071

284.25 284.85 0.60 14.80

BM-19-071

334.80 336.75 1.95 5.08

BM-19-071 Including 336.10 336.75 0.65 10.60

BM-19-071

365.50 366.30 0.80 4.07

BM-19-072

212.50 213.05 0.55 8.37 KL Zone BM-19-072

261.00 261.90 0.90 3.04

BM-19-072

320.85 326.00 5.15 2.80

BM-19-072 Including 325.05 326.00 0.95 10.15

BM-19-072

354.10 355.10 1.00 6.51

BM-19-072

370.30 370.80 0.50 9.64

BM-19-072

398.35 399.45 1.10 4.05

BM-19-072

406.30 407.60 1.30 7.13

BM-19-072

462.80 463.30 0.50 3.85

BM-19-073

48.30 49.00 0.70 3.09 KL Zone BM-19-073

57.20 57.85 0.65 5.73

BM-19-073

100.00 100.50 0.50 6.89

BM-19-073

143.30 144.00 0.70 5.61

BM-19-073

159.00 159.70 0.70 4.20

BM-19-073

181.60 182.65 1.05 5.99

BM-19-073 Including 182.15 182.65 0.50 10.85

BM-19-073

189.40 189.90 0.50 18.00

BM-19-073

193.40 197.70 4.30 3.15

BM-19-073 Including 197.20 197.70 0.50 21.10

BM-19-073

409.80 414.00 4.20 4.38

BM-19-073 Including 409.80 410.30 0.50 14.65

BM-19-073 and 411.75 412.65 0.90 10.30

BM-19-073

432.80 433.35 0.55 4.15

BM-19-074

103.30 103.95 0.65 6.40 KL Zone BM-19-074

108.85 109.50 0.65 4.33

BM-19-074

131.30 132.00 0.70 12.55

BM-19-074

179.20 185.60 6.40 7.91

BM-19-074 Including 180.00 181.10 1.10 11.05

BM-19-074 and 184.15 185.60 1.45 18.55

BM-19-074

195.20 195.90 0.70 6.11

BM-19-074

222.85 223.60 0.75 11.75

BM-19-074

319.50 320.00 0.50 3.25

BM-19-075

32.65 33.15 0.50 2.54 KL Zone BM-19-075

45.35 45.95 0.60 2.20

BM-19-075

52.15 53.20 1.05 2.49

BM-19-076

28.00 28.50 0.50 7.52 KL Zone BM-19-076

48.00 49.35 1.35 5.68

BM-19-076

60.10 61.40 1.30 11.50

BM-19-076

65.50 66.50 1.00 5.11

BM-19-076

174.00 174.50 0.50 5.63

BM-19-076

292.15 292.75 0.60 4.73

BM-19-077

48.90 50.00 1.10 3.92 KL Zone BM-19-077 Including 48.90 49.40 0.50 7.70

BM-19-077

61.00 61.50 0.50 16.25

BM-19-077

152.85 153.35 0.50 11.00

BM-19-077

210.00 210.50 0.50 3.79

BM-19-077

318.50 319.00 0.50 3.38

BM-19-078

15.75 19.00 3.25 4.17 KL Zone BM-19-078 Including 15.75 16.25 0.50 22.50

BM-19-078

36.50 37.00 0.50 12.30

BM-19-078

112.75 113.25 0.50 44.20

BM-19-078

123.55 124.55 1.00 7.42

BM-19-078

199.50 200.00 0.50 10.95

BM-19-078

252.30 252.85 0.55 11.95

BM-19-078

269.90 270.40 0.50 3.29

BM-19-078

429.00 429.50 0.50 5.16

BM-19-079 Assays Pending





KL Zone BM-19-080 Assays Pending





KL Zone BM-19-081

132.85 134.00 1.15 7.79 Lowhee BM-19-081

140.70 141.30 0.60 4.00

BM-19-081

244.75 245.25 0.50 5.61

BM-19-081

277.20 277.80 0.60 6.58

BM-19-081

447.25 448.00 0.75 3.67

BM-19-082 Assays Pending





KL Zone BM-19-083 Assays Pending





KL Zone BM-19-084

84.50 86.25 1.75 14.41 Lowhee BM-19-084 Including 85.55 86.25 0.70 30.80

BM-19-084

95.85 99.10 3.25 5.72

BM-19-084 Including 96.80 98.30 1.50 11.85

BM-19-084

395.25 395.85 0.60 7.95

BM-19-085 Assays Pending





KL Zone BM-19-086

68.00 68.50 0.50 5.04 Lowhee BM-19-086

72.50 73.00 0.50 18.90

BM-19-087

77.10 77.60 0.50 6.68 Lowhee BM-19-087

79.80 80.30 0.50 4.77

BM-19-087

90.70 96.65 5.95 5.10

BM-19-087 Including 90.70 91.20 0.50 11.15

BM-19-087 and 92.10 92.80 0.70 12.55

BM-19-087 and 96.05 96.65 0.60 8.72

BM-19-087

153.50 154.40 0.90 4.10

BM-19-087

164.20 164.70 0.50 5.20

BM-19-087

178.00 179.00 1.00 20.90

BM-19-087

230.80 231.30 0.50 7.48

BM-19-088

37.40 42.55 5.15 6.13 Lowhee BM-19-088 Including 40.10 40.75 0.65 8.68

BM-19-088 and 41.45 42.55 1.10 15.15

BM-19-088

78.00 78.70 0.70 7.88

BM-19-088

130.35 131.20 0.85 3.52

BM-19-088

134.90 135.40 0.50 3.20

BM-19-088

143.15 143.65 0.50 4.90

BM-19-088

167.75 171.95 4.20 3.41

BM-19-088 Including 167.75 168.35 0.60 16.70

BM-19-088

204.65 205.25 0.60 3.82

BM-19-088

228.60 229.20 0.60 6.47

BM-19-088

242.60 243.10 0.50 17.50

BM-19-088

254.70 259.20 4.50 3.94

BM-19-088 Including 254.70 255.30 0.60 21.40



Table 2: Cow Mountain Length Weighted Gold Composites