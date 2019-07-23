BGM expands mineralization at depth with 45.94 g/t gold over 5.2 meters on Island Mountain

News provided by

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Jul 23, 2019, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM. the "Company" or "BGM") is pleased to announce the new drilling results from the 2019 Island Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project in central British Columbia.

Island Mountain Drilling: Cariboo Gold Project. (CNW Group/Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.)
Island Mountain Drilling: Cariboo Gold Project. (CNW Group/Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.)

New results from 24 recent holes on Island Mountain include 45.94 g/t Au over 5.2 meters including a sample of 399 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in exploration hole IM-19-043 located on the Island Mountain Mosquito Creek deposit and 95 meters down plunge from an existing vein corridor. Infill hole IM-19-029 intersected multiple vein corridors at Shaft Zone that assayed 14.91 g/t Au over 4.40 meters including a sample of 55.90 g/t Au over 0.80 meters. These results, as well as the highlights summarized below, demonstrate continuity of grade and widths within the modelled vein corridors, expansion of mineralization at depth and anomalous mineralization between the vein corridors.

A total of 20,000 meters in 47 holes were drilled at Shaft Zone and Mosquito Creek on Island Mountain in 2019. The program focused on infill drilling modelled vein corridors and conducting exploration along strike and down dip of existing vein corridors to determine the depth extent of the mineralization.  

Select Drilling Highlights:

  • IM-19-029: 14.91 g/t Au over 4.40 meters including 55.9 g/t Au over 0.80 meters
  • IM-19-032: 31.8 g/t Au over 1.20 meters
  • IM-19-036: 46.8 g/t Au over 0.65 meters
  • IM-19-039: 61.8 g/t Au over 0.5 meters
  • IM-19-039: 53.3 g/t Au over 0.5meters
  • IM-19-039: 27.23 g/t Au over 2.15 meters
  • IM-19-040: 8.94 g/t Au over 6.20 meters
  • IM-19-040: 21.18 g/t Au over 3.20 meters including 54.1 g/t Au over 0.90 meters
  • IM-19-040: 7.31 g/t Au over 7.85 meters including 68.5 g/t Au over 0.5meters
  • IM-19-043: 45.94 g/t Au over 5.20 meters including 399 g/t Au over 0.5meters
  • IM-19-045: 7.75 g/t Au over 6.50 meters including 40.4 g/t Au over 0.70 meters
  • IM-19-047: 45.5 g/t Au over 0.65 meters

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

A complete table of assay highlights for IM-19-024 to IM-19-47 is present below. The Cariboo Gold Project 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model 

Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike.  Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the F3 fold and hosted within the sandstones. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda.  As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged.  The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC.  Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements.  The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 compliant resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia.  The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration.  The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to permit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites

HOLE ID

DEPTH

FROM (M)

DEPTH TO

(M)

LENGTH

(M)

AU (G/T)

TARGET

PURPOSE

IM-19-024

387.60

389.50

1.90

7.99

Mosquito Creek

Exploration

Including

388.35

389.50

1.15

11.55



398.80

400.25

1.45

5.64


Including

398.80

399.30

0.50

9.74



442.50

444.60

2.10

4.70


Including

442.50

443.00

0.50

18.30

Shaft Zone

Exploration and Infill

IM-19-025

13.75

14.35

0.60

13.40



26.40

32.70

6.30

6.80


Including

28.85

29.35

0.50

11.85


and

32.20

32.70

0.50

20.30



76.60

78.40

1.80

3.20



191.50

192.00

0.50

4.69

IM-19-026

239.00

246.00

7.00

0.81

Willow

Exploration

IM-19-027

125.00

135.90

10.90

1.72

Mosquito Creek

Exploration and Infill


177.00

177.50

0.50

5.86



181.50

182.00

0.50

5.02



269.75

271.00

1.25

5.71

IM-19-028

117.00

119.00

2.00

5.27

Shaft Zone

Infill

Including

118.00

119.00

1.00

9.61

IM-19-029

86.50

88.50

2.00

4.23

Shaft Zone

Exploration and Infill

Including

86.50

87.40

0.90

7.67



201.00

201.80

0.80

3.50



222.40

226.80

4.40

14.91


Including

223.10

223.90

0.80

55.90



343.70

344.50

0.80

4.66



414.15

414.65

0.50

21.50



465.80

467.50

1.70

6.45


Including

465.80

466.80

1.00

9.08



477.30

478.30

1.00

6.26


Including

477.30

477.80

0.50

7.80

IM-19-030

131.50

132.00

0.50

15.35

Mosquito Creek

Exploration and Infill


142.65

143.40

0.75

5.87



145.70

146.55

0.85

4.84

IM-19-031

57.60

59.10

1.50

3.53

Shaft Zone

Infill


98.45

100.15

1.70

15.02


Including

98.45

99.20

0.75

33.30

IM-19-032

196.50

197.70

1.20

31.80

Shaft Zone

Exploration and Infill


259.50

260.00

0.50

3.87



261.30

262.20

0.90

8.23



415.40

416.50

1.10

24.30



623.95

624.45

0.50

21.40



629.80

630.40

0.60

4.61



698.00

700.00

2.00

5.75


Including

698.00

698.50

0.50

18.20



747.30

747.85

0.55

7.03

IM-19-033

252.25

253.10

0.85

6.02

Mosquito Creek

Exploration


305.20

306.50

1.30

5.41



309.50

310.00

0.50

3.54



321.30

322.00

0.70

3.65



322.50

323.10

0.60

3.11



331.10

332.00

0.90

4.29

IM-19-034

No Significant Assays


Willow

Exploration

IM-19-035

187.25

187.75

0.50

6.19

Shaft Zone

Exploration and Infill


254.50

255.00

0.50

3.57



274.35

275.80

1.45

8.16


Including

274.35

274.90

0.55

20.70



412.00

412.90

0.90

8.81



445.75

446.60

0.85

3.77



447.40

449.00

1.60

3.71



465.90

467.00

1.10

3.88


Including

466.50

467.00

0.50

6.32



470.35

472.00

1.65

4.42



473.30

474.00

0.70

5.29



496.40

497.00

0.60

9.03



575.00

576.00

1.00

4.33

IM-19-036

90.00

93.00

3.00

7.39

Mosquito Creek

Exploration and Infill

Including

91.70

92.40

0.70

25.60



118.15

118.65

0.50

3.49



129.35

131.80

2.45

14.50


Including

130.50

131.15

0.65

46.80



138.10

138.85

0.75

19.85



175.50

176.90

1.40

7.39



192.10

192.60

0.50

4.24

IM-19-037

No Significant Assays


Willow

Exploration

IM-19-038

246.50

247.00

0.50

7.17

Mosquito Creek

Exploration and Infill

IM-19-039

173.00

174.00

1.00

4.61

Shaft Zone

Exploration and Infill


251.50

253.00

1.50

3.55



282.80

284.00

1.20

7.03



293.20

294.10

0.90

9.13



374.60

375.10

0.50

13.25



393.50

394.30

0.80

4.58



433.00

434.00

1.00

3.71



468.50

470.50

2.00

3.15


Including

470.00

470.50

0.50

7.48



524.20

524.70

0.50

61.80



586.30

587.00

0.70

14.95



618.30

621.10

2.80

10.59


Including

618.30

618.80

0.50

53.30



630.00

630.80

0.80

29.30



635.95

636.40

0.45

9.23



639.90

642.05

2.15

27.23



647.30

648.50

1.20

16.68


Including

648.00

648.50

0.50

38.50



653.90

657.40

3.50

3.30


Including

653.90

654.50

0.60

5.08


and

654.50

655.00

0.50

7.90



659.80

660.30

0.50

13.40



691.40

692.10

0.70

8.88

IM-19-040

390.65

392.90

2.25

9.01

Shaft Zone

Exploration and Infill

Including

390.65

391.15

0.50

33.20



399.25

405.45

6.20

8.94


Including

402.40

403.90

1.50

15.70


and

403.90

404.60

0.70

37.10



408.55

409.35

0.80

12.55



416.35

417.65

1.30

4.89



490.00

493.20

3.20

21.18


Including

490.00

490.90

0.90

54.10


and

492.20

493.20

1.00

19.00



520.00

520.50

0.50

5.53



525.00

532.85

7.85

7.31


Including

525.00

525.65

0.65

19.00


and

526.15

526.65

0.50

68.50


and

532.25

532.85

0.60

13.20



547.70

548.80

1.10

4.21


Including

547.70

548.20

0.50

7.53



624.00

624.60

0.60

14.15



672.80

675.30

2.50

8.91


Including

672.80

673.35

0.55

6.79


and

673.95

675.30

1.35

13.60



728.70

729.20

0.50

7.22

IM-19-041

338.10

340.00

1.90

4.88

Willow

Exploration

Including

338.10

339.00

0.90

6.24

IM-19-042

142.00

144.00

2.00

5.86

Mosquito Creek

Exploration and Infill

Including

142.00

142.50

0.50

19.05



164.00

165.90

1.90

11.08


Including

165.10

165.90

0.80

24.80

IM-19-043

141.65

142.80

1.15

6.56

Mosquito Creek

Exploration


183.90

189.10

5.20

45.94


Including

183.90

184.65

0.75

7.98


and

187.20

187.90

0.70

15.80


and

187.90

188.40

0.50

399.00


and

188.40

189.10

0.70

31.80



201.15

201.65

0.50

4.51



246.40

247.25

0.85

13.95



266.20

266.90

0.70

35.90



278.65

279.35

0.70

8.56



389.20

389.75

0.55

5.88



404.60

405.10

0.50

16.45



416.00

417.70

1.70

9.34


Including

417.00

417.70

0.70

15.80



436.00

436.50

0.50

3.79



464.10

464.60

0.50

7.80



560.50

561.05

0.55

4.42

IM-19-044

184.90

186.15

1.25

6.15

Shaft Zone

Infill


272.55

273.10

0.55

7.59



399.00

399.60

0.60

9.02



420.00

422.20

2.20

3.43


Including

421.60

422.20

0.60

8.59



444.00

445.00

1.00

7.82

IM-19-045

221.00

221.70

0.70

3.78

Shaft Zone

Exploration and Infill


378.20

379.30

1.10

3.75



422.30

422.80

0.50

38.00



438.55

440.55

2.00

6.38


Including

439.85

440.55

0.70

9.29



448.90

451.65

2.75

13.72


Including

450.50

451.65

1.15

30.00



462.40

463.10

0.70

6.33



516.10

519.10

3.00

3.35


Including

516.10

516.60

0.50

14.60



577.30

581.00

3.70

4.29


Including

578.15

579.00

0.85

10.80



590.60

596.30

5.70

3.23


Including

594.30

594.80

0.50

25.50



620.25

621.25

1.00

3.91



633.30

637.70

4.40

5.99


Including

633.30

633.80

0.50

16.80


and

636.95

637.70

0.75

11.15



656.00

657.00

1.00

10.20



661.80

668.30

6.50

7.75


Including

661.80

662.50

0.70

8.16


and

663.00

663.70

0.70

40.40


and

666.30

667.25

0.95

13.65



693.30

693.80

0.50

16.35

IM-19-046

88.90

89.40

0.50

3.51

Mosquito Creek

Exploration


196.85

198.20

1.35

3.20

IM-19-047

154.90

155.40

0.50

3.61

Mosquito Creek

Exploration


158.70

159.25

0.55

21.30



162.00

164.80

2.80

3.42



177.20

178.25

1.05

12.75



212.35

217.80

5.45

7.55


Including

212.35

213.00

0.65

11.25


and

216.30

217.15

0.85

9.39


and

217.15

217.80

0.65

30.70



220.50

224.45

3.95

8.16


Including

222.25

222.90

0.65

45.50



236.50

237.10

0.60

18.35



239.50

242.10

2.60

6.77


Including

241.50

242.10

0.60

18.95



255.00

255.70

0.70

15.05



487.40

491.70

4.30

6.87


Including

489.50

490.15

0.65

23.40



543.00

543.50

0.50

21.60



560.00

562.80

2.80

7.93


Including

561.50

562.20

0.70

21.10

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information:

HOLE ID

UTM E

UTM N

ELEVATION

 (M)

DIP

AZIMUTH

LENGTH

(M)

IM-19-024

593687

5885195

1396

-45

319

486

IM-19-025

594221

5884638

1427

-52

132

231

IM-19-026

592815

5885680

1478

-45

132

537

IM-19-027

593592

5885242

1410

-51

304

561

IM-19-028

594223

5884599

1434

-46

127

201

IM-19-029

594486

5884607

1398

-48

140

483

IM-19-030

594371

5884691

1398

-58

133

408

IM-19-031

594234

5884621

1430

-46

129

201

IM-19-032

594555

5884639

1375

-49

135

825

IM-19-033

593719

5885231

1391

-60

313

501

IM-19-034

592756

5885601

1486

-46

129

327

IM-19-035

594486

5884607

1394

-51

140

729

IM-19-036

593500

5885225

1434

-45

315

584

IM-19-037

592669

5885653

1507

-46

128

387

IM-19-038

593664

5885248

1397

-46

309

636

IM-19-039

594752

5884630

1353

-45

133

693

IM-19-040

594554

5884638

1375

-45

137

822

IM-19-041

592691

5885937

1438

-44

118

384

IM-19-042

593652

5885162

1401

-50

323

510

IM-19-043

593965

5885038

1371

-56

317

600

IM-19-044

594465

5884660

1390

-52

132

471

IM-19-045

594721

5884649

1360

-45

130

729

IM-19-046

593593

5885322

1394

-45

313

576

IM-19-047

593964

5885039

1369

-53

321

600

SOURCE Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

For further information: Chris Lodder, President & Chief Executive Officer, 155 University Avenue, Suite 1440, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, clodder@barkervillegold.com

Related Links

http://www.barkervillegold.com/

Organization Profile

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

You just read:

BGM expands mineralization at depth with 45.94 g/t gold over 5.2 meters on Island Mountain

News provided by

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Jul 23, 2019, 07:00 ET