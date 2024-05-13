BGI-HL OHA Lab inaugurated in Harbin, initiating colorectal cancer risk assessment for 800,000

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- On May 10, 2024, the BGI-Heilongjiang Omics Health Axis Intelligent Laboratory (BGI-HL OHA Intelligent Laboratory) was inaugurated in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, marking a significant advance in the province's efforts to address public health challenges. Utilizing the '13311i GigaLab' technological framework, this facility supports vital life and health science research, enhancing the region's capacity to produce innovative health solutions.

BGI-HL OHA Intelligent Laboratory in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China

The '13311i' framework is at the forefront of proactive health management, integrating whole genome sequencing with analyses of blood, urine, and fecal samples and sophisticated imaging techniques such as CT, ultrasound, and MRI. With detailed health and disease risk profiles, it sets the stage for breakthroughs in early detection and personalized treatment, critical tenets of precision medicine.

The opening ceremony featured BGI Group CEO and BGI Genomics Vice Chairman Yin Ye, BGI Genomics Vice President Li Zhiping, and BGI Genomics Northeast Region General Manager Su Hang, along with Heilongjiang Longwei Precision Medicine Laboratory Chairman Jia Lipeng.

Colorectal cancer, a focal point of the Lab's research, is ranked as the third most common cancer worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. According to the "Global Cancer Statistics 2020" report by the World Health Organization, there were over 1.9 million new cases of CRC and nearly 930,000 deaths in 2020. The Lab's initiatives address this significant health burden with the world's highest throughput sequencer, DNBSEQ-T20×2, enhancing the efficiency and quality of diagnostics.

The laboratory's first significant initiative involves assessing colorectal cancer risks for nearly 800,000 eligible for screening (45-64-year-old residents), employing gene methylation technology for early detection and preventive care. This large-scale public health effort exemplifies the Lab's commitment to precision medicine, tailored to combat public health issues more effectively.

Yin Ye remarked, "By integrating our latest technologies, we are poised to make significant contributions to global public health, particularly in managing chronic diseases and shaping future medical practices."

The BGI-HL OHA Intelligent Laboratory also spearheads the '13311i' project to develop a comprehensive technical system for disease prevention and health management across the entire population and lifecycle. This project utilizes a genomics-based approach and integrates various data forms, from high-resolution imaging to real-time physiological data collected through wearable devices, ensuring a holistic view of health risks and outcomes.

Looking ahead, this Lab plans to broaden its impact through extensive genomic research projects that will benefit public health, precision medicine, and even modern agriculture. This facility is committed to advancing Heilongjiang's digital and biotech ecosystem and contributing to public health improvements by applying the latest life science technologies.

