BFUTR 2020 Summit is leading the way by helping Tech companies build back better with Black professionals

At this year's Summit, BPTN is on a mission to connect 10,000+ Black technology professionals from around the globe, with 100+ senior executives and speakers, 30+ hiring companies, all over 2 days from the comfort of one's home. It is going to be monumental! There will be talks from global leaders in tech, a one-on-one networking lounge, demos from leading companies, private job interviews and an exclusive VIP experience.

"To show our solidarity, this year, in light of the social and racial injustice, BPTN forfeited the cost of general passes for our community of Black techies and professionals. We know our community needs a place to feel safe and we made sure this space was complementary, to acknowledge those whose mental and physical wellbeing were disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and racial unrest." - Lekan Olawoye - CEO & Founder, BPTN

Specific minority groups are not succeeding in North America, despite record growth in tech. Toronto in particular, has one of the fastest-growing tech markets and has drawn more jobs than ever before, according to the CBRE's 2019 Scoring Tech Talent Report.

In Canada, Black, Filipino, and Indigenous groups are participating in tech at a much lower rate than any other groups which is documented in Brookfield Institute's 2018 report. To compound the issue further, Black workers in tech are the lowest paid, even though they are a large minority group in the tech sector. In America, less than 1% of the executives and managers in Silicon Valley are Black, and only 3% of the workforce is Black at 75 of top-ranked tech firms despite representing 13+% of the population.

Attendees will have unfettered access to our impressive list of local and international speakers from leading global organizations who are shaping the future of technology, leading the way in diversity and inclusive leadership, and taking a stance when it's most needed to support their black employees.

Speakers include:

Toronto Mayor John Tory - City of Toronto

Mayor - Riaz Ahmed , Group Head and Chief Financial Officer - TD Bank Group

, Group Head and Chief Financial Officer - TD Bank Group Sabry Tozin - Vice President of Enterprise Productivity Engineering, LinkedIn

- Vice President of Enterprise Productivity Engineering, LinkedIn Shavonne Hasfal-McIntosh - Diversity & Belonging Lead, Shopify

- Diversity & Belonging Lead, Shopify Humza Teherany - Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment

and much more…

About BPTN

Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) bridges the talent gap by providing start-ups, and corporations access to skilled Black technical and business professionals ready to meet the demand for Canada's growing tech sector.

