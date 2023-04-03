Engineered for intense conditions and tested in punishing environments

Purpose-built for heavy-duty trucks that have high torque

All-new tread compound designed to resist chipping and tearing

LAVAL, QC, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Heavy-duty vehicles need to perform well in any situation — and they need the tires to match. That is why today, BFGoodrich® Tires launches the BFGoodrich® HD-Terrain T/A® KT tire on.

"While the work environment can be demanding on vehicles, most of today's tire options are not designed to resist high torque and extreme chipping and tearing, but instead are designed for recreational off-road vehicles and applications," said Stephen Peters, BFGoodrich Brand Director. "The BFGoodrich® HD-Terrain T/A® KT tire fills a void in the market. Our offer is purposely built for consumers who want a longer-lasting tire even if they drive heavy-duty trucks."

The HD-Terrain tire is engineered for intense conditions and tested in the most punishing environments for tires. It includes features such as:

Chip-and-tear durability and sidewall toughness: The tires were tested in some of the most extreme conditions. After each test, the tires rolled away ready for more. HD-Terrain has an all-new tread compound designed to resist chipping and tearing.

Application- and fitment-focused: The demands of heavy-duty trucks are on the rise, so BFGoodrich engineered a tire that meets the moment and then some. Whether you're dumping tons of stone into a truck or towing a skid loader out of a ditch, the tires are purpose-built for any task.

Traction: No job is off-limits with the HD-Terrain tire. With "Mud-Phobic" bars and a serrated shoulder design, the tire will allow you to plow through gravel and mud and then take the pavement home at the end of the day.

The tire also features CoreGard technology, which offers unmatched toughness against sidewall splitting. Drivers will be able to reduce downtime because HD-Terrain is engineered to be longer-lasting and more durable than any other tire — on and off the job site.

In addition, the HD-Terrain tire will wear "Baja Champion" on its sidewall after capturing a SCORE Baja 500 class victory in 2021.

About BFGoodrich

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance.

