BEYOND VAN GOGH: An Immersive Experience Opens in Calgary on June 3rd, 2021

After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge project technology developed by some of the world's greatest AV designers, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and colour that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh guests witness over 300 masterpieces, including instantly-recognizable classics such as "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and 'Café Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. It's no surprise that millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen it further.

To set up a virtual interview with the "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" creators, and art historian please contact TARO PR - [email protected] .

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives. For more information visit Normal Studio .

About Beyond Exhibitions:

Beyond Exhibitions is a company comprised of like-minded individuals who have worked across the globe with some of the greatest entertainers and brands known to man. With Beyond Van Gogh, the team brings their collective understanding of audiences, entertainment, and art together to proudly present Vincent Van Gogh like he has never been seen before.

About Annerin:

Annerin Exhibits is a division of Jeff Parry Promotions which has been promoting and producing shows originating from Calgary for over 40 years, most recently WE WILL ROCK YOU which played 10 months in North America that included a five-night engagement at Madison Square Garden. For more information visit Annerin .

